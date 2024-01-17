Apple Vision Pro has some special content for Disney+ subscribers
It’s no secret that Apple and Disney have teamed up to offer Vision Pro owners a special entertainment experience, but at the time of the announcement, Disney’s Bob Iger didn’t reveal that much about what we should expect.
Today, Apple offered more details on the partnership, so if you’re a Disney fan here’s what you’ll be able to watch on your Vision Pro. First off, the experience is only available for Disney+ subscribers.
Besides that, Apple announced that at launch, Vision Pro users will be able to watch more than 150 3D movies, including all-time favorites and recent releases like Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Finally, Disney+ and several other streaming apps, will offer 3D versions of their recent and most popular movies on Vision Pro at launch, and will release new 3D editions alongside or shortly following standard 2D releases.
With Disney+, subscribers can watch thousands of TV shows and films from four iconic environments: the Disney+ Theater, inspired by the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, the Scare Floor from Pixar’s Monsters Inc.; Marvel’s Avengers Tower overlooking downtown Manhattan; and the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder, facing a binary sunset on the planet Tatooine from the Star Wars galaxy.
The 3D versions of eligible movies will be accessible once they become available to rent or purchase from the Apple TV app, and those who own or purchase movies with a 3D edition will be able to watch them on the Apple Vision Pro at no additional cost.
