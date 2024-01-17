Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Apple Vision Pro App Store opens ahead of headset launch

Apple Vision Pro App Store opens ahead of headset launch
Apple revealed the Vision Pro at WWDC in 2023, making a big splash in the XR industry. Now, as we are just days away from the launch of Apple's first mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, preparations are in full swing.

Developers are receiving notifications indicating that their apps are transitioning to "Pending Developer Release," as noted by @DylanMcD8 in a post on X (via MacRumors). Additionally, the iOS App Store will now display the compatibility status with Apple Vision Pro in the Compatibility section of an app's listing.


So, in a nutshell, Apple has just rolled out its Apple Vision Pro App Store. This move comes ahead of pre-orders and the upcoming launch of its new headset. The purpose is to give developers a window to fine-tune their listings before the first customers officially use the store.

At its launch, the Apple Vision Pro App Store is set to be brimming with numerous apps. During its introduction, Apple suggested that developers can effortlessly port existing iOS and iPadOS apps to the device. In addition to 2D apps, the storefront will also feature full-fledged virtual reality and mixed reality apps, creating a diverse range of options for users.

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro kick off on January 19, and it will be making its way to customers starting February 2. It has a pretty hefty price tag– $3,499, so anticipation is high for the Vision Pro to shine as one of the best VR headsets in 2024.

Apple presents the Vision Pro as a revolutionary device set to reshape our interaction with technology. This “spatial computer” seamlessly merges digital content with the physical world. Boasting an ultra-high-resolution display system with 23 million pixels across two displays, and a distinctive dual-chip design with custom Apple silicon, the Vision Pro promises every experience feels like it is happening right in front of your eyes in real time.

