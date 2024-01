Apple Vision Pro App Store opens ahead of headset launch

Vision Pro

Looks like Apple has just released the visionOS App Store! pic.twitter.com/zSdiY04JzF — (@DylanMcD8) January 16, 2024





So, in a nutshell, Apple has just rolled out itsApp Store. This move comes ahead of pre-orders and the upcoming launch of its new headset. The purpose is to give developers a window to fine-tune their listings before the first customers officially use the store.At its launch, theApp Store is set to be brimming with numerous apps. During its introduction, Apple suggested that developers can effortlessly port existing iOS and iPadOS apps to the device. In addition to 2D apps, the storefront will also feature full-fledged virtual reality and mixed reality apps, creating a diverse range of options for users. Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro kick off on January 19 , and it will be making its way to customers starting February 2. It has a pretty hefty price tag– $3,499, so anticipation is high for theto shine as one of the best VR headsets in 2024.Apple presents theas a revolutionary device set to reshape our interaction with technology. This “spatial computer” seamlessly merges digital content with the physical world. Boasting an ultra-high-resolution display system with 23 million pixels across two displays, and a distinctive dual-chip design with custom Apple silicon, thepromises every experience feels like it is happening right in front of your eyes in real time.