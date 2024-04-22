This new Apple Vision Pro app lets you practice complex medical surgeries in Mixed Reality









This trailer shows off the app's Mixed Reality and grisly detail.





As the company makes products for healthcare professionals their apps feature highly realistic simulations. The virtual patients you work on display accurate anatomy and help you understand the human body and how it is handled during these procedures. You also use true-to-life medical and surgical tools and equipment.

















Osso Health won't make you a doctor overnight but the future of surgical training looks much brighter now. I personally would hope my surgeon has trained in Osso VR's apps than have no practical training at all. And though it's currently only available on the Vision Pro we'll probably see the app make its way to other VR headsets soon. And, obviously, the entire procedure you choose to do is recreated in great detail. This is as close to being a doctor as it gets without a real medical license. While we joked about it in our last Memes of the week post we might actually see a day when people can use their VR headsets to perform life-saving surgeries without prior training.