This new Apple Vision Pro app lets you practice complex medical surgeries in Mixed Reality
Ever fancied replacing a knee but just didn’t have the credentials for it? Osso VR’s new app – Osso Health – lets you participate in realistic and anatomically correct surgeries on your Apple Vision Pro.
Osso VR, founded in 2016 by orthopedic surgeon Justin Barad, develops realistic VR applications for doctors in training. The platform was made in response to what the company deemed a stagnant system of training for surgeons.
Osso Health, available on Apple’s App Store for free, will let you practice two medical procedures: Carpal Tunnel Release and Total Knee Arthroplasty. Using the Vision Pro’s fantastic passthrough you will be able to perform these operations in your real-life environment.
With Osso VR’s apps anyone can practice complex medical procedures from anywhere in the world, provided they have a VR setup. Osso VR’s training courses are also used by big-name hospitals and medical manufacturers like Johnson & Johnson.
This trailer shows off the app's Mixed Reality and grisly detail.
As the company makes products for healthcare professionals their apps feature highly realistic simulations. The virtual patients you work on display accurate anatomy and help you understand the human body and how it is handled during these procedures. You also use true-to-life medical and surgical tools and equipment.
With Osso Health, you can bring the virtual operating room anywhere to learn and explore surgical training in a whole new way, whether you're a healthcare professional, patient, or just interested in the medical field.
—Osso VR, App Store description, April 2024
And, obviously, the entire procedure you choose to do is recreated in great detail. This is as close to being a doctor as it gets without a real medical license. While we joked about it in our last Memes of the week post we might actually see a day when people can use their VR headsets to perform life-saving surgeries without prior training.
Osso Health won’t make you a doctor overnight but the future of surgical training looks much brighter now. I personally would hope my surgeon has trained in Osso VR’s apps than have no practical training at all. And though it’s currently only available on the Vision Pro we’ll probably see the app make its way to other VR headsets soon.
