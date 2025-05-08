Apple is quietly building a chip that could redefine wearable tech
A new low-power processor is in the works — and it’s designed for a device you don’t carry in your pocket.
Apple is quietly working on a custom chip for smart glasses, and it looks like the project is finally picking up speed. According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's silicon team is deep into developing a low-power processor that could power the company's first pair of smart glasses. If all goes according to plan, production of the chip could begin as soon as late 2026 or 2027.
Apple has been chasing the idea of lightweight AR glasses for years, but fully immersive AR is still out of reach for mainstream products. So for now, Apple is shifting toward a more realistic goal: smart glasses that focus on everyday tasks like taking pictures, playing audio, answering calls, and responding to voice commands with AI. In other words, something similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Internally, the glasses project is now known as N401, and Apple reportedly held user studies last year to figure out how people would interact with them. It seems the company is still exploring how AI and camera integration should work together in a pair of glasses.
As for the rest of Apple's chip plans, the company is also working on new processors for future Macs, iPads, and even AI servers. But the smart glasses chip feels like a major signal that Apple sees face-worn tech as a big part of its future.
If the final product delivers on the vision, we could see glasses that use AI to understand what you're seeing, provide useful info, and help you interact with the world in a more seamless way. Whether people are ready to wear that on their face every day is a different story.
Unlike the chips used in iPhones, iPads, or Macs, this new processor is based on the energy-efficient chips found in the Apple Watch. Apple is tweaking the design to be even more power-conscious by removing parts that aren't needed for glasses. The goal is to make something that can last all day, stay cool, and still run tasks like managing multiple cameras in the frame.
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. | Image credit — Meta
Apple isn't alone in this race. Meta is preparing to launch a higher-end glasses model with a display later this year and is targeting 2027 for its first full AR version. Other players like Amazon and Xiaomi have also tested the waters with their own takes on smart eyewear, though none have really gone mainstream yet.
