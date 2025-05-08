Apple is quietly building a chip that could redefine wearable tech

Internally, the glasses project is now known as N401, and Apple reportedly held user studies last year to figure out how people would interact with them. It seems the company is still exploring how AI and camera integration should work together in a pair of glasses.Apple isn't alone in this race. Meta is preparing to launch a higher-end glasses model with a display later this year and is targeting 2027 for its first full AR version. Other players like Amazon and Xiaomi have also tested the waters with their own takes on smart eyewear, though none have really gone mainstream yet.As for the rest of Apple's chip plans, the company is also working on new processors for future Macs, iPads, and even AI servers. But the smart glasses chip feels like a major signal that Apple sees face-worn tech as a big part of its future.If the final product delivers on the vision, we could see glasses that use AI to understand what you're seeing, provide useful info, and help you interact with the world in a more seamless way. Whether people are ready to wear that on their face every day is a different story.