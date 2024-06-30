Samsung foldable phones incoming
Apple Intelligence reportedly coming to Vision Pro as the two industries collide

By
0comments
There are two industries I’m avidly following each day: XR (Extended Reality) and AI (Artificial Intelligence). This year, Apple kicked off its WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) by announcing visionOS 2, the biggest update to Apple Vision Pro since its release. The company also announced Apple Intelligence: its own AI solution. And now, it seems Apple Intelligence is coming to the Vision Pro.

When it was first announced, Apple Intelligence was only confirmed for the iPhone, iPad and Mac platforms. It sounds revolutionary and, to me, seems like something straight out of science fiction. An AI that can actually understand what you ask it to do on your device and can then do it.

Combine such a thing with the Apple Vision Pro, something that already has a profound effect on people, and I think you’ve got a winner. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman says in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On that he’s been told Apple is working on bringing Apple Intelligence to its headset.

He was also told that this wouldn’t be completed this year. So while visionOS 2 will launch for the general public in fall of this year, bringing with it some amazing new features, Apple Intelligence is still a ways away. According to Gurman, the Vision Pro has “more than enough memory” to be able to run Apple Intelligence. Limited memory is one of the reasons older Apple devices aren’t getting the new AI features.


Video Thumbnail
I’m awaiting a similar trailer featuring cool new AI tools for the Vision Pro. | Video credit — Apple

AI is seeping into every XR device



Artificial Intelligence has exploded in popularity ever since ChatGPT 3.5 was made available to the public. These revolutionary models are capable of doing what was once considered technology we wouldn’t see in our lifetimes. And almost every company working on XR wearables is implementing it into their products, and for good reason.

Meta, for example, is working on AI-powered AR smart glasses. These glasses not only have an impressive field of view, but will also use AI for understanding your surroundings and helping you accordingly. This is something the Meta-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses also do to an extent with Meta AI.

Then there’s Google’s Project Astra which was shown off at this year’s Google I/O. A pre-recorded demo of Astra in action showed a person using it on AR (Augmented Reality) glasses. If this is something Google is working on, it might finally be the Google Glass we all looked forward to all those years ago.




Solos, a manufacturer of smart glasses, has also recently incorporated AI-powered live search in its glasses. The company also unveiled the AirGo Vision smart glasses on June 28, which are powered by all the latest AI models including ChatGPT-4o. Solos glasses can look at and understand where a user is at and respond to queries accordingly. The glasses can also remember context and carry out live translations thanks to AI.

I think it makes perfect sense to incorporate AI into XR wearables. These headsets and glasses want to free a user’s hands as much as possible. And what better way to do that than to introduce something that can understand the user just from vocal instructions.

AI can carry out other actions too. For example, using the aforementioned Meta-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, you can simply look at a menu in a foreign language and have the glasses translate it for you.

I’m fascinated by both AI and XR, and Apple’s take on both is also very interesting. The Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets on the market, and Apple Intelligence looks amazing from the demos.

So I’m quite looking forward to Apple Intelligence coming to Vision Pro next year. And I hope it comes to the successor of Vision Pro that’s rumored to launch next year too.
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

