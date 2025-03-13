Apple goes "exit light, enter night" with the latest Apple Vision Pro move
It's true that Apple has cancelled their AR (augmented reality) glasses project, but not all is gone in the high-tech spatial realm (the company calls its $3,499 Apple Vision Pro a "spatial computer").
Tomorrow, March 14, Apple will electrify electric guitar fans as it will premiere "Metallica", an immersive concert experience with metal legends Metallica for Apple Vision Pro.
Apple Vision Pro offers an ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio delivering an unmatched sense of presence – well, it's always better to hear those monsters live, but the spatial experience looks promising too. Three iconic songs – "Whiplash", "One", and "Enter Sandman" – are featured in the immersive film, and you'll get virtual access to exclusive perspectives such as the famed Snake Pit and sweeping wide-angle shots of the stage.
To bring this production to life, Apple designed a custom stage setup using 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras, including stabilized, cable-suspended, and remote-controlled systems that moved dynamically around the band. It's not easy shooting in Apple Immersive Video, but the result should be worth it.
So, if you want to go next level, Apple is offering customers the chance to book a Vision Pro demo at their local Apple Store, where an extended preview of "Metallica" will be available starting tomorrow.
Lars Ulrich described the project as an exciting step forward, emphasizing Metallica's ongoing drive to push creative boundaries. He noted that seeing the concert in this format captures the energy of their Mexico City audience in an entirely new way. Apple's vice president of Marketing Communications, Tor Myhren, echoed this sentiment, calling the collaboration a groundbreaking shift in how live performances can be experienced.
This one is captured during the sold-out finale of the band's M72 World Tour in Mexico City, and it offers an entirely new way to experience Metallica's unforgettable shows. The film is captured using Apple Immersive Video technology and what this does is that it allows fans to get up close to James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo.
Image credit – Apple
If you've been to a Metallica concert, you'll know that the fire starting intro to "Enter Sandman" is among the pinnacles of the show: people (including you) go crazy and not everyone is lucky enough to be in one piece by the time James gets to the "we're off to never-never land" part.
