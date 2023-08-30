Apple may be planning to use AR to add a HUD to your car. And that’s awesome!
Some may say that we mention the Apple Vision Pro too often, but let’s be honest: we’re doing it only because we’re hyped. And can you really blame us? The best VR headsets on the market are great and all, but most of them aren’t nearly as capable when it comes to multitasking and AR-enchanced workspaces.
… Or better yet, without that effort at all.
Well, at least while in a car, because Apple seems to be working on a AR heads-up display for automobiles. And — finally! — we’re talking about something that will feel like we’re in the future!
Now, before you get all too excited — just like I did — you should know that this is just a patent application. Some of these get made, others don’t: simple as that. But this certainly means that Apple is maybe, probably actually considering this.
A certain part involving the patent is about getting FaceTime Calls on the AR display. Now, this may be a double-edged sword, as it is still something that may potentially distract the driver.
But it also may mean that Apple is planning this entire AR HUD thing to be exclusive to the Apple Car. After all, let’s not forget that testing for that product is something that has been going on for a while now.
Regardless, the fact that this patent exists means that we’re getting closer to a future, where AR is more than just a gimmick, but something that can actually and directly improve our lives. And, correct me if I’m wrong, but that’s what tech should be all about!
That being said, I still have a personal pet-peeve with the Vision Pro — and most other XR devices. And it’s that they are headsets. I don’t want to have a bulky, heavy contraption strapped to my face: I want AR to be as accessible as putting on a pair of spectacles. You know, much like Google Glass (RIP) was.
… Or better yet, without that effort at all.
Well, at least while in a car, because Apple seems to be working on a AR heads-up display for automobiles. And — finally! — we’re talking about something that will feel like we’re in the future!
Now, before you get all too excited — just like I did — you should know that this is just a patent application. Some of these get made, others don’t: simple as that. But this certainly means that Apple is maybe, probably actually considering this.
And it’s so cool! If you need a TL;DR on what it may be: it’s seeing things without any sort of glasses or headsets required, as if right in front of you, while riding in the car. Naturally, this has tons of applications, such as the driver being able to see navigation without taking their eyes off the road, or seeing media controls, etc.
A certain part involving the patent is about getting FaceTime Calls on the AR display. Now, this may be a double-edged sword, as it is still something that may potentially distract the driver.
But it also may mean that Apple is planning this entire AR HUD thing to be exclusive to the Apple Car. After all, let’s not forget that testing for that product is something that has been going on for a while now.
Regardless, the fact that this patent exists means that we’re getting closer to a future, where AR is more than just a gimmick, but something that can actually and directly improve our lives. And, correct me if I’m wrong, but that’s what tech should be all about!
Things that are NOT allowed: