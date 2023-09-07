The App Store is coming to the Vision Pro soon. How many devs will port over their apps though?

Vision Pro

Will that category be only visible on a Vision Pro ? One of the questions to keep in mind for another time.



Now, of course, that doesn’t eliminate the standard version of apps. And while they won’t have any extra-spicy, XR-specific features, they will likely still work fine. My guess is that users will be able to place these around them through virtual monitors.



But, that still begs the question: what is required in order to get an app to go from the regular apps section to the Vision Pro exclusive VIP lounge? Well, an update from the developer, of course. Or, an entirely new version of the app built from the ground up, in some cases.



Before that happens, though, this App Store release needed to happen. I mean, if you’ve got an app released and using it through a virtual window works fine, and just as you intended, then why would you start making a new version, exclusive to visionOS , right?



After the visionOS App Store gets released, we’re likely going to find ourselves amidst a boom of announcements of exclusive app versions — or confirmations that such won’t actually happen.



But the important takeaway here is that, even if an app doesn’t get a super-special XR version, the Vision Pro will — most likely — still be able to run it.