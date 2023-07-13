AI and AR join forces to bring Blockbuster-level make up to your living room… Maybe!
One of the coolest things about AR is that it can augment you too. Because you are still part of reality-reality while being in the virtual world. Neat, right? Well, sure, but rarely does that experience achieve more than feeling like an overglorified Instagram filter.
But given that the Apple Vision Pro and it’s emphasis on AR is about to probably, maybe shake things up permanently, it totally makes sense that devs are thinking of ways to make the experience worth it. For the ultimate, viking-inspired goal of loot and glory, of course!
And these two prolific companies have announced a joint venture with one, singular goal: making VFX more accessible!
So, naturally the partnership is pretty self-explanatory. FaceCake provides their AR know-how and experience with AI, while RealmFX brings on the VFX. The mix can potentially allow creators to apply high-end special effects on subjects with an impressive degree of ease.
Naturally, if things work out, this will make applying VFX to all sorts of productions way faster, more accurate and — of course — cheaper. This means that in a decade or two, little Timmy’s “movie” that he shot on his iPhone may actually be brimming with kaijus and CGI-infused explosions.
Which, in all honesty, is awesome. But even if this tech isn’t technically prohibited from reaching a wider audience — as in: you — it sounds like it’s going to take some time before we get there. Right now, the focus is to empower creators to do more through AR and AI.
So, try looking at it like this: the B movies may start looking way better thanks to AR and AI. Yay!
A quick intro to today’s players:
- FaceCake is a really cool company that utilizes AI and AR in order to let you try clothes on, without needing a changing room, before you buy them
- RealmFX makes awesome VFX, as in the things that make Iron Man
The really important point here is that a collaboration like this has the potential to be groundbreaking. And if that is the case, when the required amount of time passes, you may indeed be able to reinvent Iron Man completely from the comfort of your own living room.
