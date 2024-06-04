Vision Pro rumored to get a new "Respiration Tracking" feature for mindfulness

By
0comments
Vision Pro rumored to prepare a "Respiration Tracking" feature for mindfulness
Apple's Vision Pro headset is rumored to offer a better and more immersive Mindfulness meditation experience with "Respiration Tracking". The feature has been referred to in the visionOS code.

Apple has already filed for patents for health sensors for the Vision Pro. But even now the headset has a Mindfulness app, and the new code was discovered in it, spotted by MacRumors. There is not much information on what this feature will give to Vision Pro users just yet.

Breathing is a standard part of the Apple Watch's Mindfulness app. What's interesting is that the Vision Pro may be able to use its cameras to determine facial movement and therefore detect when you breathe in and out.

On top of that, at least several references to Respiration Tracking have been found in visionOS. This suggests Apple is almost ready for the release of the feature. VisionOS 2 is expected to be announced during Apple's WWDC keynote on June 10, so we expect to know more soon.

I personally find it quite strange to have a meditation app in a mixed-reality headset. Mediation centers on being present in the current moment and in your now, while XR headsets are meant to take you to an alternative reality which is very different from being present in the here and now. However, I can see the appeal of having guided breathing in a virtual reality headset. And maybe for some people who find it hard to practice mindfulness without a guide, this will be beneficial.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

