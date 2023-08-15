Supposed photos of Samsung's AR/VR headset surface online: the competition is on its way





But doesn't it sound like something is missing? Like two other major tech giants that should also be making waves and pushing the frontier on AR and VR tech? Of course, we are talking about Samsung and Google here. Earlier this year, in February during the annual Galaxy Unpacked event, the two conglomerates announced that, alongside Qualcomm, are working on a new mixed-reality headset.





UploadVR via xda-developers In July, however, we learned that this potentially amazing headset has been delayed by up to six months because of Apple 's announcement of the Vision Pro. Thankfully, we just got a drop of hope in the form of leaked images that are said to be of the triple-trouble AR/VR endeavor thanks to the folks at). Take a look:









Now, as it is expected, the device we see on these images does not look fancy even in the slightest. But it is exactly that unfinished look that makes these photos feel more real, as at this stage of the product's development that is exactly how it would look like.





Besides the four tracking cameras you can spot at the front, UploadVR also states that the headset is rocking Samsung's Exynos 2200 SoC. That might very well change, though, given Qualcomm's partnership. It could be that the Exynos chipset is only being used while the headset is still in its somewhat early stages. Either that, or the end version comes with Samsung's silicon instead, although that seems more unlikely.





The headset is also said to utilize pancake lenses with support for color passthrough. It is also rumored that — just like the Vision Pro from Apple — it won't require any physical controllers, but rely on your hand gestures instead.





Of course, take these images with a grain of salt as to what to expect from the mixed-reality headset Samsung, Qualcomm, and Google are cooking up. There is a good possibility that the final version of the product is very different than what we are seeing here. That being said, it is nice to know that the work is continuing!