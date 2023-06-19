People online are ripping Apple Vision Pro to pieces: Tim Cook will have the last laugh?
Apple puts together the best launch events in the business. Everything from the overall production, locations, camera work, down to the editing and even stage presence (hey, Craig) has become a Cupertino trademark that other tech companies try to emulate - sometimes even successfully.
Of course, with a groundbreaking product like Apple Vision Pro, which became the undisputed superstar at this year’s WWDC, everyone was expecting something extra special, and while I’m disappointed by the fact that the Apple Vision Pro part of the keynote was pre-recorded, I suppose this allowed Apple to make it as “perfect” as possible.
Despite Apple’s funny side (read: Craig), Tim Cook & Co weren’t the only ones bantering around after WWDC 2023. That’s especially true when it comes to the new Apple Vision Pro headset, which quickly became the target of countless memes, parodies, and mock tweets only a week into the launch of the revolutionary device. And let me tell you - it’s only the beginning of the meme offence against Apple Vision Pro.
Of course, you can see the meme compilation I’ve put together above - I believe my top 10 favorite Apple Vision Pro memes speak for themselves, but what might not be on your Twitter timeline are a couple of the best YouTube videos that successfully make fun of Apple’s AR/VR headset. Truly worth a watch.
Mark Zuckerberg, or as known on Twitter, The Zuk, also addressed Apple’s new AR/VR headset on the Lex Fridman podcast, EP #267. Meta’s CEO took a good chunk of time to talk about Apple Vision Pro, saying Apple’s headset has no “magical solution” Meta hasn’t already tried with their Quest headset. For the record, I seriously doubt that, Mark.
Zuckerberg added that Apple Vision Pro’s announcement “really showcased the difference in the values and vision (the two) companies bring to this (AR/VR)”, which sounds about right. Although not as capable as the Apple Vision Pro, the Meta Quest 2 costs just $350, while the high-end Quest Pro goes for $1,000 (on sale). I strongly recommend listening to this clip from the Lex Fridman podcast to get a good sense of Zuckerberg’s (balanced) take on Apple’s MR headset.
In a fascinating turn of events, another reaction from AR/VR company XReal stands out from the rest. At first, XReal’s Twitter account made a funny remark about Apple Vision Pro by calling out Apple: “$3,499? We think (more like) $349 for an AR display that’s available today!”. XReal followed that by dropping the price of their XREAL Air AR glasses in sign of “protest” (we've reviewed the XREAL Air),
Later on, however, XReal's Twitter account switched the tone, and started posting images that compare Apple Vision Pro and the XREAL Air AR glasses, and thanking Apple for the validation it gave the market by joining it. Mixed messages here but as some say, “he’s a little confused but he’s got the right spirit”.
And while nothing and no one tops a good Steve Jobs moment on stage, I dare to say the 2023 WWDC event might be one of the funniest ones we’ve seen in a while. So, in the spirit of the ongoing Writers’ strike, here’s a moment of appreciation for Apple’s writers and directors who never seem to get the recognition they deserve. And here’s a list of their names… JK. No one knows their names.
What makes the latest Apple event funny? Two “things” - Craig Federighi, and Apple Vision Pro… memes.
Take notes, Tim Cook! Craig Federighi might not be Apple’s CEO (yet) but the SVP of software engineering is the heart and soul post Steve Jobs Apple
Jokes aren't all about good writing if the performance doesn’t live up to a certain standard, and boy, did Craig Federighi turn up! As usual, social media is in awe of Apple’s SVP, and I happen to have some favorite moments from his (overwhelming) WWDC presence…
- While revealing iPad users will now be able to set multiple timers on iPadOS, Craig Federighi followed that with: “We truly live in an age of wonders!”; I don’t know if it’s because I wasn’t expecting it but this witty remark cracked me up, and I LOL-ed for the first time during the event; good one, Craig!
- In case you missed it, Apple trolled everyone at the event and at home when Craig was unveiling a new app for the iPad; he started with: “Next, let’s talk about an app we’re excited to bring to iPadOS for the first time!” - of course, everyone was expecting this to be the Calculator app, which made it extra hilarious when Craig pulled a switcheroo, and said: “Health”, referring to the Health app; sure, there’s zero evidence this was meant to be a joke but Craig’s timing made it seem like it, and… I laughed, so that makes it a joke, OK?
- Of course, the most iconic Craig moment at this year’s WWDC was when Apple’s SVP of software engineering opened the Audio & Home segment of the keynote by shredding a triple-neck electric guitar wrapped in a familiar Apple skin; what you might’ve missed about the most “badass” WWDC moment is the rings on Craig’s fingers, which spelled “WWDC”, and the fact that he can really play the electric guitar, which was proven later on during an interview with John Gruber
Tim Cook might be Apple’s boss who plays the bad cop but Craig has quickly turned into the heart and soul of the world's first $3 trillion company. I guess post-Jobs Apple has a funny side after all.
Everyone is poking fun at Apple’s revolutionary Vision Pro headset; some of it is pure insult comedy
Hands down, the best Apple Vision Pro “parody” comes from the brilliantly funny Sam from SAMTIME (on YouTube) and FunkyTime.tv, who (as he says) “specializes in making tech funny since 2012". Poking fun at such a dry, nerdy topic in a truly hilarious manner is an incredibly difficult task, and Sam nailed it. It’s hard to believe he wrote, produced, filmed, edited, and published the 4-minute video in just 24h after the unveiling of Apple’s headset. I’d subscribe if I were you.
The other unexpectedly funny Apple Vision Pro take, which I stumbled upon somewhat accidentally, is by ex-Google and Meta lead, the TechLead. The entrepreneur/software engineer makes various YouTube videos on life, finance and tech, but it’s his dry, deadpan delivery that can make just about any topic funny. The fact that the humor doesn’t always seem intentional is the cherry on top as he doesn’t even need to try (although I have a feeling he does).
Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and the rest of Apple’s AR/VR competitors react to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook might have the last laugh
Not a meme but probably the funniest WWDC-related moment on Twitter.
But it’s not just funny YouTubers, and Twitter users reacting to Apple Vision Pro. As you can imagine, when it comes to a device as disruptive as this one, even CEOs of other major companies seem eager to give us their two cents on the topic.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he is excited about the potential of Apple Vision Pro. In an interview with Bloomberg, Pichai revealed that although he hasn’t tried Apple’s headset, he’s “always felt computing will evolve beyond the black rectangles, (and that) we’ll have more immersive experiences”. Sundar says he’s “excited about the potential of the technology”, which is awesome to hear considering Google’s own (so far, unrealized) potential in the area of AR/VR hardware.
Sundar Pichai says he hasn’t tried Apple’s new AR/VR headset but he’s “excited” about it. I’m sure Tim Cook wouldn’t mind giving you a quick Apple Vision Pro tour, Sundar! You don’t ask - you don’t get!
Mark Zuckerberg kept his cool during a podcast segment about Apple Vision Pro. Meta’s CEO remainted diplomatic and made some very valid (yet balanced) points regarding the differences in Apple and Meta’s vision for the future of AR/VR. You’d almost think he doesn’t feel threatened by Tim Cook’s new toy.
Tesla CEO and Twitter Joker-in-Charge Elon Musk also didn’t miss a chance to join the meme party. As a neutral spectator in the AR/VR world, he poked fun at Apple’s AR/VR headset with a meme posted on Twitter (you can see it in the meme carousel above). The image compares Apple Vision Pro with a bag of mushrooms (yes, that kind) with a caption: “Apple $3,500 augmented reality VS $20 augmented reality”. For the record, it doesn't look like Elon made the meme but he did make it quite popular.
One of Apple’s smallest but most innovative competitors reacts to Apple Vision Pro by dropping prices and “thanking” Tim Cook & Co
In the end, everyone seems to have something to say about the Apple Vision Pro, while many are poking fun at how ridiculous the headset looks (I don’t disagree). In fact, tech insider Mark Gurman even speculates that Apple’s executives don’t take photos wearing Apple Vision Pro to avoid becoming “meme material”. But remember… A similar thing happened with the original AirPods when Apple cut the cords, making the earbuds truly wireless.
Back in 2016, everyone thought earbuds that stick out of your ears was an absolutely crazy idea. Today, everyone you run into outside seems to be wearing AirPods/TWS earbuds, and no one even notices. Not because they aren’t there but because it’s almost as normal as wearing a hat. I guess the challenge before Apple Vision Pro is to get to that level of “normal”. It looks impossible now but Tim Cook might be the one to have the last laugh! Let’s see how long it’ll take…
