People online are ripping Apple Vision Pro to pieces: Tim Cook will have the last laugh?

Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and the rest of Apple’s AR/VR competitors react to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook might have the last laugh





But it’s not just funny YouTubers, and Twitter users reacting to Apple Vision Pro. As you can imagine, when it comes to a device as disruptive as this one, even CEOs of other major companies seem eager to give us their two cents on the topic.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he is excited about the potential of Apple Vision Pro. In an







Mark Zuckerberg , or as known on Twitter, The Zuk, also addressed Apple’s new AR/VR headset on the For the record, I seriously doubt that, Mark.



Zuckerberg added that Apple Vision Pro’s announcement “really showcased the difference in the values and vision (the two) companies bring to this (AR/VR)”, which sounds about right. Although not as capable as the Apple Vision Pro, the







Tesla CEO and Twitter Joker-in-Charge Elon Musk also didn’t miss a chance to join the meme party. As a neutral spectator in the AR/VR world, he poked fun at Apple’s AR/VR headset with a that kind) with a caption: “Apple $3,500 augmented reality VS $20 augmented reality”. For the record, it doesn't look like Elon made the meme but he did make it quite popular.



One of Apple’s smallest but most innovative competitors reacts to Apple Vision Pro by dropping prices and “thanking” Tim Cook & Co

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he is excited about the potential of Apple Vision Pro. In an interview with Bloomberg, Pichai revealed that although he hasn't tried Apple's headset, he's "always felt computing will evolve beyond the black rectangles, (and that) we'll have more immersive experiences". Sundar says he's "excited about the potential of the technology", which is awesome to hear considering Google's own (so far, unrealized) potential in the area of AR/VR hardware.

Mark Zuckerberg, or as known on Twitter, The Zuk, also addressed Apple's new AR/VR headset on the Lex Fridman podcast, EP #267. Meta's CEO took a good chunk of time to talk about Apple Vision Pro, saying Apple's headset has no "magical solution" Meta hasn't already tried with their Quest headset. For the record, I seriously doubt that, Mark.

Zuckerberg added that Apple Vision Pro's announcement "really showcased the difference in the values and vision (the two) companies bring to this (AR/VR)", which sounds about right. Although not as capable as the Apple Vision Pro, the Meta Quest 2 costs just $350, while the high-end Quest Pro goes for $1,000 (on sale). I strongly recommend listening to this clip from the Lex Fridman podcast to get a good sense of Zuckerberg's (balanced) take on Apple's MR headset.

Tesla CEO and Twitter Joker-in-Charge Elon Musk also didn't miss a chance to join the meme party. As a neutral spectator in the AR/VR world, he poked fun at Apple's AR/VR headset with a meme posted on Twitter (you can see it in the meme carousel above). The image compares Apple Vision Pro with a bag of mushrooms (yes, that kind) with a caption: "Apple $3,500 augmented reality VS $20 augmented reality". For the record, it doesn't look like Elon made the meme but he did make it quite popular.



In a fascinating turn of events, another reaction from AR/VR company XReal



In a fascinating turn of events, another reaction from AR/VR company XReal stands out from the rest. At first, XReal's Twitter account made a funny remark about Apple Vision Pro by calling out Apple: "$3,499? We think (more like) $349 for an AR display that's available today!". XReal followed that by dropping the price of their XREAL Air AR glasses in sign of "protest" (we've reviewed the XREAL Air).

Later on, however, XReal's Twitter account switched the tone, and started posting images that compare Apple Vision Pro and the XREAL Air AR glasses, and thanking Apple for the validation it gave the market by joining it. Mixed messages here but as some say, "he's a little confused but he's got the right spirit".









Back in 2016, everyone thought earbuds that stick out of your ears was an absolutely crazy idea. Today, everyone you run into outside seems to be wearing AirPods/TWS earbuds, and no one even notices. Not because they aren't there but because it's almost as normal as wearing a hat. I guess the challenge before Apple Vision Pro is to get to that level of "normal". It looks impossible now but Tim Cook might be the one to have the last laugh! Let's see how long it'll take…