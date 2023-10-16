Next-gen savings: Apple's cheaper Vision Pro might shed external screen
Apple gears up for the launch of its inaugural Apple Vision Pro headset next year, but it seems the tech giant is already contemplating its successor. Recently, there was chatter about how Apple might tackle the weight issue of the Vision Pro, and now, more buzz surrounds a next-gen Vision Pro.
According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is directing resources toward a lower-end version of the Vision Pro. This version is likely to ditch the EyeSight feature—an external display showing a user's eyes—and incorporate fewer external cameras and sensors.
The EyeSight feature appears to be a prime candidate for cost-cutting, as it doesn't significantly benefit the wearer. Its primary function is to inform others in the room about the Vision Pro user's activities. In immersive experiences, the display clouds over, and when the users view the pass-through video of the outside world, their eyes are depicted.
Even before the initial Vision Pro announcement in June, Apple had been eyeing the development of a more affordable model. The Vision Pro's hefty $3,500 price tag makes it less accessible to the broader market.
Internally, Apple has considered prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for the cheaper model. Earlier reports this year suggested cost reduction strategies, such as employing lower-resolution displays and an iPhone processor instead of a Mac chip.
Simultaneously, Apple is also working on a second-gen Vision Pro with all the bells and whistles. This headset aims to be smaller and lighter for enhanced comfort. The company is exploring the integration of prescription lenses directly into the device, streamlining the design. In contrast, the first Vision Pro will utilize lens inserts from optical component maker Zeiss.
As for the release date of the first Vision Pro, Apple maintains the vague timeline of "early next year." Deciphering Apple's terminology, this could mean any time before the end of April.
Introduced earlier this year, the Vision Pro stands as Apple's inaugural "spatial computer." Packed with hardware innovations, it caters to mixed reality applications, spanning education, training, and gaming experiences.
