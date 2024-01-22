Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Apple Vision Pro demand tapered off after 180,000 units bought in preorder weekend

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Vision Pro demand tapered off after 180,000 units bought in preorder weekend
Apple may have sold up to 180,000 of its Vision Pro AR/VR headsets in its first preorder weekend, at $3,000 a pop. That is the estimate of famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously mentioned that Apple may have no more than 80,000 Vision Pro units produced for its release date of February 2. The mismatch between the Vision Pro demand and supply analysis stems from the fact that for a long period the shipping times didn't budge.

Up to "48 hours after pre-orders were opened, the shipping time remained unchanged," says Kuo, explaining why at the beginning it seemed that Apple didn't sell out of its first production batch of Vision Pro units. After the initial pause, however, shipping times began being extended for up to 7 weeks after the launch date, indicating that there is enough early adopter demand so that Apple may have sold 160,000-180,000 Vision Pro units in its first preorder weekend. Again, that's "based on the stocking level before pre-orders and the shipping time."

Early Apple Vision Pro adopter fatigue


What Mr. Kuo is now concerned about, however, is the quick exhaustion of early Vision Pro adopters. With the iPhone launches, Apple rapidly sells out of its initial production batches, and then the shipping times gradually start to increase in the first day or two after preorders start.

iPhone 15 Pro at Apple: save $30-$620 with a trade-in

Apple is offering its impressive iPhone 15 Pro at deeply discounted prices with the right trade-in. Right now, you can get this top-class smartphone at up to $620 off with a trade-in. The minimum trade-in credit Apple offers amounts to $30.
$620 off (62%) Trade-in
$379
$999
Buy at Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max: save up to $620 with a trade-in at Apple

With its groundbreaking chipset and premium titanium frame, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a real mobile gem. It's now available on Apple at an impressive trade-in discount, too. Right now, you can save up to $620 on this incredible device with a suitable trade-in.
$620 off (52%) Trade-in
$579
$1199
Buy at Apple

The Vision Pro preorder pattern, however, followed a completely different path. Shipping times didn't budget for full 48 hours after Apple opened the preorders for its first AR/VR headset, and only then started to gradually increase until they plateaued, indicating that early adopters demand was slow to manifest and may still prove fleeting enough.

The analyst still expects that Apple may sell half a million Vision Pro units this year, which would be quite an achievement for its first completely new device line in a decade, and one whose devices are priced north of three grand at that. For now, "the inability to sustain a steady increase in pre-order demand is a major concern and also confirms earlier concerns about whether the intensity of demand can be sustained," tips Kuo.

Popular stories

Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Meta's Augments: new leaks show how the Quest 3 can rival Apple’s Vision Pro
Meta's Augments: new leaks show how the Quest 3 can rival Apple’s Vision Pro
Meta's new Caddy app takes 3D modeling to the next level in MR for free!
Meta's new Caddy app takes 3D modeling to the next level in MR for free!
Days before Vision Pro pre-orders open, a feature has been removed by Apple
Days before Vision Pro pre-orders open, a feature has been removed by Apple
As pre-orders of the Vision Pro continue, take a new visual tour of the spatial computer with Apple
As pre-orders of the Vision Pro continue, take a new visual tour of the spatial computer with Apple
Meta reinstates Chromecast support for Quest VR headsets, warns it’s not fully supported
Meta reinstates Chromecast support for Quest VR headsets, warns it’s not fully supported
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Did Vision Pro sell out on the first day of pre-orders? No, it did not
Did Vision Pro sell out on the first day of pre-orders? No, it did not
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Without AppleCare+, you could spend nearly $2,400 to repair your Vision Pro
Without AppleCare+, you could spend nearly $2,400 to repair your Vision Pro
As pre-orders of the Vision Pro continue, take a new visual tour of the spatial computer with Apple
As pre-orders of the Vision Pro continue, take a new visual tour of the spatial computer with Apple
Wildly popular mobile game Super Fruit Ninja is coming to Apple Vision Pro
Wildly popular mobile game Super Fruit Ninja is coming to Apple Vision Pro
The Pimax Crystal VR headset wins CES 2024 innovation award
The Pimax Crystal VR headset wins CES 2024 innovation award
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless