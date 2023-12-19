For $10, this MR app for Meta's Quest platform will let you turn your room into a submarine

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

For $10, this MR app for the Meta Quest will let you turn your room into a submarine
So, you’ve heard of this Quest 3 thing, right? People — and by people, I mean us, but let me do my bit here, ahem — are saying that it’s one of the best VR headsets around. I’ve heard a lot of praise for this impressive mixed-reality technology that is all the rage nowadays.

But how does one get to understand that? I mean, VR is all about immersion, AR is all about being an upgrade to your reality, and MR is all about bringing new things into your reality. So where do they meet?

As of today’s tech limitations, I’d rather that they don’t overlap. But still, there are ways to check how impactful MR could be. There are titles like Demeo, which let you play in VR and then in your own living room too. But can we go deeper?

Yes, yes we can. By improving something that initially launched 10 years ago, when it was still Oculus Quest and not Meta Quest.

With how things stand right now, you may have never even heard of Ocean Rift before, so let’s talk less about what it used to be and more about what it has become. This immersive marine experience became available in 2013, but it just got a substantial upgrade in 2023.

Poetic in a way, no? Well, actually, it depends. Does the ability to place literal windows to the ocean floor on your actual living room walls sound poetic to you? And by windows I don’t mean just a view towards an endless aquatic vista: I’m talking about animals too.

Some are cute and intelligent, like the dolphin, others are ferocious and terrifying like the shark, and others are now extinct, which is the best news I’ve heard all day, honestly.

And if that wasn’t a clear indicator, here’s me spelling it out for you: I’d never try this. This looks like a nightmare to me, but that can only be a good thing to anyone that’s not like me and loves ocean biology. You can even interact with the dolphins, which is really cute.

If you tend to agree with my last statement, then you should know that Ocean Rift is available on the Meta Quest store for just $10. Oh, and Meta is holding a Holiday Sale right now, so the price may go even lower when you add the experience to your cart: check it out!

Oh, and for the record: owners of the Quest 2, which isn’t really hip with the entire MR thing, will still be able to enjoy the experience in VR, which also means that the original version of the app is still preserved. Neat!
