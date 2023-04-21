How to buy games for the Oculus Quest 2, request a refund, and change payment method

See also

Jump to:

How to buy games for the Oculus Quest 2

Method 1: Through the Quest 2's app store

Method 2: From your PC

Download the Oculus app for Windows (it's under "Air Link and Link Cable")

Or simply use the Oculus Quest Store web page

Method 3: From your smartphone





How to refund a game for the Oculus Quest 2

Initiating a refund request using the Oculus app on your smartphone

Finding your app and game purchase history

Selecting the game (or app) to refund

How long is the refund process?

How to change your payment method for Quest 2 purchases

Tap Menu, then tap Wallet

Tap the payment method you want to remove and then tap Remove

Tap Menu, then tap Wallet

Tap "Add a credit or debit card", "Add a PayPal account" or "Add a gift card"

Enter your payment information to add your payment method

The fastest and easiest way to buy Oculus Quest 2 games is through the headset's built-in app store. Similarly to your phone, the Quest 2 has an app store with all the games and apps you can buy and download.It's aptly called the Oculus Store, and can be found on the taskbar, as soon as you launch your Quest 2. Its icon is a little shopping bag.Once you open the store, you'll be able to search for anything, or may want to just browse the homepage and choose something new to play. If you've chosen a game or app that isn't free, you'll be required to add your credit card details before your first purchase.Once everything is set up and you've bought a game or app, it will show up on your Quest 2's app list.There are two ways you can quickly and conveniently buy your Quest 2 games from your PC:The Oculus app for Windows has the Quest app store built-in, or alternatively, you can simply use the app store's web version. Either way – the store is pretty simple and straightforward to use, similarly to how you'd use any other game store (e.g. Steam).Once again, it's important to note that you'll be asked to add your credit card details if you haven't already, before you can purchase a game. This is a one-time thing.Any games and apps you purchase can be found in your Quest 2's app store list afterwards.In addition to the other methods, there is an Oculus app for both Android and iPhone. You can download it on your phone via these links:One of the app's main things is that it lets you quickly and conveniently download games for your VR headset from anywhere, by giving you quick access to the app store at your fingertips.If you bought an app or game for your Quest 2, you may be eligible for a refund for it, so long as you've used that app or game for no more than two hours, and you submit the refund request within fourteen days of purchase.If you meet those conditions, and wish to get a refund for a Quest 2 game or app, head on over to the Meta Quest app on your phone. We have download links for it above.In the smartphone app, press "Menu" (bottom right), then "Settings", where you'll find a handy list of your purchased apps and games, under "Purchase History".Find the app or game that you wish to refund, tap it, and you'll see an option to "Request Refund". You may be prompted to choose a reason for the refund, after which your refund request will be submitted.While the refund process goes on, you'll lose access to whichever app or game it's for, so keep that in mind.The Quest 2 app or game refund process itself can take up to five days, during which Meta will review it, verify it, and process your refund. The refund amount may take a bit longer than that to reach your bank account.Like most modern companies, Meta uses some automation during the refund process, so particularly if you've used the app or game for longer than two hours, or you're ineligible for a refund for any other reason, you may be denied the refund request surprisingly quickly; but hopefully that won't be the case.It's quick and easy to change your payment method for the Quest store, and once again we'll need the Meta Quest smartphone app for this. Basically, you'll need to remove your current payment method, and then add the new one.To remove your current payment method, so you can change it with another one, follow these steps:After that, you can follow the next steps to add your new payment method: