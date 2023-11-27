Cyber Monday's bonanza continues as Amazon slashes the Meta Quest 2's price to just $249!

The Quest 2 is a fan-favorite VR headset and that's for a good reason: you can play VR games in standalone mode with it, taking advantage of Meta's humongous library of games and apps, but you can also connect it to your PC for a bit of PC VR action as well. But is it still worth getting in 2023? Absolutely, because Meta is still supporting this one, meaning it's not even close to becoming outdated yet. Have you always wanted to dip your toes in VR? This Cyber Monday deal from Amazon is the perfect opportunity for you to do that!

Why consider Meta Quest 2 when the Quest 3 is already out?

The Quest 2 's price tag, coupled with the fact that it can act both as a standalone headset and a PC VR headset , makes it a great value for money.



So, if you've been contemplating stepping into the world of VR, this Cyber Monday deal for the Meta Quest 2 is a tempting one. It's an opportunity to join the VR community without breaking the bank. Check out the deal, and who knows, maybe I'll see you in the virtual world soon!