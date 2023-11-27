Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Cyber Monday drops major deals on phones!
Save big on all phone devices now. Big discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Cyber Monday's bonanza continues as Amazon slashes the Meta Quest 2's price to just $249!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday's bonanza continues as Amazon slashes the Meta Quest 2's price to just $249!
Hey, VR fans and curious newcomers! It's that time of the year when Cyber Monday deals make us all a little giddy. And guess what? The VR world is joining the party with an irresistible offer from Amazon for the Meta Quest 2, now 17% off. The fan-favorite headset can be yours for just $249, for the base model with 128GB. Now, if you previously thought it was too expensive to dive into VR, this might just be your golden ticket.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): a staple of VR off by 17%

The Quest 2 is a fan-favorite VR headset and that's for a good reason: you can play VR games in standalone mode with it, taking advantage of Meta's humongous library of games and apps, but you can also connect it to your PC for a bit of PC VR action as well. But is it still worth getting in 2023? Absolutely, because Meta is still supporting this one, meaning it's not even close to becoming outdated yet. Have you always wanted to dip your toes in VR? This Cyber Monday deal from Amazon is the perfect opportunity for you to do that!
$51 off (17%)
$249
$299 99
Buy at Amazon


So, what's all the buzz about Meta Quest 2? Well, it's snagging attention as one of the best VR deals this Cyber Monday. With it’s standalone VR headset, you don't need a PC to dive into Meta’s expansive library of over 500 apps and games. And if you already own a beefy PC? Well, the Meta Quest 2 also offers PC VR capabilities!

And let's talk about the headset’s features: it can connect to a PC wirelessly via Airlink or with a Link Cable (sold separately), it has a built-in battery and comes with intuitive controllers that may enhance your VR journey.


Video Thumbnail


Battery-wise, you can expect around 2 hours of gameplay from the headset. If you're using features like AirLink though, it may be slightly less, but in our review of the Quest 2 written by my colleague Rado, he found that the battery was pretty resilient with time, which is good news for you!

Why consider Meta Quest 2 when the Quest 3 is already out?


Simple — the price. While the Quest 3 boasts advanced features, it also comes with a heftier price tag and isn't likely to see discounts soon, due to it still being pretty new. The Quest 2, on the other hand, is still receiving updates, so it's far from being outdated, and it’s not only cheaper, but is also on discount right now. It's a fantastic option for VR beginners or those who want a quality experience without splurging.

The Quest 2's price tag, coupled with the fact that it can act both as a standalone headset and a PC VR headset, makes it a great value for money.
 
So, if you've been contemplating stepping into the world of VR, this Cyber Monday deal for the Meta Quest 2 is a tempting one. It's an opportunity to join the VR community without breaking the bank. Check out the deal, and who knows, maybe I'll see you in the virtual world soon!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Meta picks MediaTek over Qualcomm for its AR glasses, as the company’s head of AR leaves
Meta picks MediaTek over Qualcomm for its AR glasses, as the company’s head of AR leaves
Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!
Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!
Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, a next-gen VR adventure on Meta Quest
Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, a next-gen VR adventure on Meta Quest
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Samsung gears up for the XR arena: what's behind the Samsung Glasses trademark?
Samsung gears up for the XR arena: what's behind the Samsung Glasses trademark?
Did Resolution Games, maker of VR hit Demeo, just create a new sport? Check it out!
Did Resolution Games, maker of VR hit Demeo, just create a new sport? Check it out!
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Dungeons of Eternity will get tons of new content in 2024, so grab it while it's still on sale!
Dungeons of Eternity will get tons of new content in 2024, so grab it while it's still on sale!
The wait gets stranger: Stranger Things VR game delayed
The wait gets stranger: Stranger Things VR game delayed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless