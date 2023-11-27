Cyber Monday's bonanza continues as Amazon slashes the Meta Quest 2's price to just $249!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hey, VR fans and curious newcomers! It's that time of the year when Cyber Monday deals make us all a little giddy. And guess what? The VR world is joining the party with an irresistible offer from Amazon for the Meta Quest 2, now 17% off. The fan-favorite headset can be yours for just $249, for the base model with 128GB. Now, if you previously thought it was too expensive to dive into VR, this might just be your golden ticket.
So, what's all the buzz about Meta Quest 2? Well, it's snagging attention as one of the best VR deals this Cyber Monday. With it’s standalone VR headset, you don't need a PC to dive into Meta’s expansive library of over 500 apps and games. And if you already own a beefy PC? Well, the Meta Quest 2 also offers PC VR capabilities!
And let's talk about the headset’s features: it can connect to a PC wirelessly via Airlink or with a Link Cable (sold separately), it has a built-in battery and comes with intuitive controllers that may enhance your VR journey.
Battery-wise, you can expect around 2 hours of gameplay from the headset. If you're using features like AirLink though, it may be slightly less, but in our review of the Quest 2 written by my colleague Rado, he found that the battery was pretty resilient with time, which is good news for you!
Simple — the price. While the Quest 3 boasts advanced features, it also comes with a heftier price tag and isn't likely to see discounts soon, due to it still being pretty new. The Quest 2, on the other hand, is still receiving updates, so it's far from being outdated, and it’s not only cheaper, but is also on discount right now. It's a fantastic option for VR beginners or those who want a quality experience without splurging.
The Quest 2's price tag, coupled with the fact that it can act both as a standalone headset and a PC VR headset, makes it a great value for money.
So, if you've been contemplating stepping into the world of VR, this Cyber Monday deal for the Meta Quest 2 is a tempting one. It's an opportunity to join the VR community without breaking the bank. Check out the deal, and who knows, maybe I'll see you in the virtual world soon!
