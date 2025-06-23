Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Huawei FreeBuds 6 review: hype vs reality

The Huawei FreeBuds 6 promise a lot - satisfaction may vary

Huawei FreeBuds 6 review: hype vs reality
Huawei has recently dropped a brand-new set of open-fit earbuds. In the style of old EarPods or the non-Pro AirPods, these don't go all the way inside your ears and can be more comfortable for users that dislike the in-ear feel.

The case and bud design have also been refreshed to something that looks a bit odd, a bit alien, but I appreciate Huawei trying to change a formula that has become a bit stale and boring in recent years.

Additionally, the FreeBuds 6 come with impressive specs — dual driver design, 14 Hz to 48 kHz sound reproduction, dual point connectivity, and a combination of tap and swipe controls for perfect interaction. The question now is... does it deliver?

Huawei FreeBuds 6 in a nutshell:
  • New unique design for case and buds
  • Dual driver: 11 mm + planar diaphragm
  • Tap and swipe controls
  • Basic EQ and in-app controls
  • Bluetooth multipoint for dual device connectivity
  • Three color options
  • IP54 protection on buds

Huawei FreeBuds 6 specs


Color optionsBlack, White, Purple
AudioSBC, AAC, L2HC4.0, LDAC
Noise cancelationActive Noise Reduction
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.2, multi-device (Fast Pair only with Huawei devices)
Battery lifeNoise Recuction On: 4 hours from buds, +20 hours from case
Noise Reduction Off: 5.5 hours from buds, +26.5 hours from case
Battery life can be extended when high quality audio option off
Ingress protectionIP54 on buds
No rating on case

The FreeBuds 6 definitely come with a good selection of audio codecs, ensuring you will be getting the best out of both Apple (AAC) and Android (LDAC) devices. L2HC4.0 seems to be some sort of Huawei exclusive, only available with devices running EMUI15 and above. Notably, these headphones don't support LHDC and aptX, but we can't say we miss them with what's available on hand. Maybe gamers might be disappointed from the lack of low-latency LHDC.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 design and colors



The Huawei FreeBuds 6 are something different and that's immediately apparent when you see their charge case. It's like a flattened egg shape, with a very smooth matte finish — kind of looks like a gadget from an old Star Trek episode. The case flap has a diagonal cut, too, so nothing about this case looks like most other earbuds on the market. The case shape and finish ensure that it slides comfortably into almost any pocket.

The surprises don't end there, as the earbuds themselves have an odd shape. They are an open-fit, so no eartip silicone, that's expected. But their stems have a bit of a tub at the end, too, giving the whole bud an almost hourglass-type shape. And yes, I see it — it's definitely an acquired taste. Huawei tried something different, they seem to think it's a cool lifestyle gadget to accessorise with, I guess the market will decide if the shape is liked or not.

The box contains two sizes of silicone "sleeves" for the buds. In case you have slightly larger earlobes, these can provide a better fit and an extra bit of grip to keep the buds in. Definitely a nice touch, and I can see people who like to go for a jog with their buds using this.


The stems offer touch controls. Tap to play, double-tap for next, triple-tap for previous. Swiping up and down controls volume, and tap and hold will toggle the noise reduction. I am generally not a big fan of tap controls, but when a model has them — it is what it is. However, the FreeBuds 6 are also a bit slow to respond, which is usually the extra-annoying part, as you have half a second to wonder if your tap registered or not.

The Huawei FreeBuds 6 come in three colors — understated Black, clean White, and this flashy Purple that we have here.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 sound quality


Out of the box, on default settings, the FreeBuds 6 don't sound amazing. I do recommend installing the Huawei AI Life app for its extra settings (it's not on the Play Store, it's here), but since Huawei is not on the official Google Play Store — that may be tricky. I found that it can be side-loaded on some Android phones no problem, then not work on others. Something to definitely keep in mind if you are looking at those buds.

So, by default, how do the FreeBuds 6 sound? Their specs promise a lot, with dual drivers and bass frequencies that go as low as 14 Hz. Now, I know that I can't hear 14 Hz and I am pretty sure no human being out there can, but it's assumed that this implies deep, cushy bass. We don't get this with the FreeBuds 6. It's not that they don't have bass — the low end is there, it's just... fine. Not boomy, heavy, cushy, or big, but you can hear the bass guitar.

The first impressions you might get as you fire up your first song will be "Wow, these sound crisp and clear", but that'll be until the vocals come on. While these have an ok, sort-of-weak bass, they do have a harsh upper midrange frequency (again, by default, the app can fix that). Their highs are present, but not shimmering or sweet. In general, their sound has nothing extra special going for it, despite their looks and specs suggesting otherwise.


I already alluded to that, but the app is a make-it or break-it here. I absolutely found that the Hi-Fi Live preset within the app does fix a lot. It scoops out the aforementioned high mids, adds a nice bass bump, and sweetens up the highs. To me, this is what the default sound of these earbuds should be, and I wouldn't use them without being able to access the app and change that. You can also tap the plus sign in the top right to make your own custom EQ profile, but I was happy enough with Hi-Fi Live.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 noise reduction


You probably have noticed that I am not calling it Active Noise Cancelation, as the open design of these buds makes it hard to actually... cancel noise. Huawei itself calls it Noise Reduction in the specs.

Recommended Stories
But that's not to say that it's not a good feature. I am actually quite impressed by how much these are able to reduce outsude sources. Of course, they work better versus lower-end hums and brums, while high-pitched sounds will be more audible. But, in general, if you want to increase inner zen and don't feel like sticking pointy silicone tips inside your ears, these offer a good alternative.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 connectivity



I've had no issue connecting these to my laptop, multiple Android devices, even an iPhone and iPad. They do support Bluetooth Multipoint, which allows them to stay connected to two devices at the same time and actively switch sources when a new sound is played from the next one. The app also conveniently "remembers" a list of your paired devices, so you can select or delete them from there.

Unfortunately, since Huawei is a bit of a persona non grata in the western Android world, it doesn't support Fast Pair — you won't get the fancy pop-up on your phone screen when you bring the buds next to the phone for the first time. But if you own a Huawei phone, they do have their own fast pairing, which works in the way you would expect.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 battery life


With those chubby stems and otherworldly case, you'd expect the FreeBuds 6 to offer a phenomenal battery life or something. Unfortunately, that's not the case. In fact, they are slightly below the average of what I would expect in a 2025 set of buds. But it also depends on whether you choose "Prioritize sound quality" or "Prioritize connection" from the app. Yes, the app — again. By default, the FreeBuds 6 are set to the sound quality option.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 Battery LifeNoise Reduction OnNoise Reduction Off
Prioritize Sound Quality4 hours buds
24 hours total with case		5.5 hours buds
32 hours total with case
Prioritize Connection4.5 hours buds
27 hours total with case		6 hours buds
36 hours total with case


Huawei FreeBuds 6, should you buy them?


The FreeBuds 6 may not be officially available in the US, but you can pick them up for about the same price as a set of Nothing Ears third gen. The prices are also comparable over in Europe, with the FreeBuds 6 being a tiny bit more expensive as of right now.

As it stands, recommending the FreeBuds 6 comes with two huge asterisks. One, do you like the shape and obvious fashion statement that they are? And two — are you able to install and run the AI Life app, as it's kind of vital to squeeze a good sound out of them?

If the answer to both is "Yes", I might wince and give you a conditional "Maybe they'll work for you".

What the FreeBuds 6 is doing right is the open design — there aren't many earbuds out there that cater to people who dislike in-ears. I respect that — the only true competitor that does the same is the Apple AirPods 4. The non-ANC variant costs about the same as the FreeBuds 6, the one with ANC is a shiny 50 more (your currency of choice).

But, I can't twist it. The AirPods 4 do sound better out of the box. So, pick the FreeBuds 6 if you are feeling a bit more adventurous, or you can't resist that shiny purple model!


Pros

  • Open-fit earbuds in a market saturated with in-ears
  • Unique design, compact case
  • Can sound good after installing Huawei AI Life app
  • Come with silicone sleeves for extra grip

Cons

  • Sub-par battery life
  • Touch controls are a bit laggy
  • Default sound is not great
  • App may not run, depending on Android device

PhoneArena Rating:

6.5
How do we rate?
