YouTubers lied: The CMF Phone 1 isn’t the best phone you can buy for 200 bucks

Fact check time!

Carl Pei

I’m sure some might interpret this story as me “hating” on the CMF Phone 1, when really I’m just challenging some of the things said about this fascinating phone on social media.Without a doubt,& Co have made an eye-catching budget phone that deserves to be talked about. However, I’m not sure saying it’s “the best budget phone money can buy” is exactly truthful.The truth is that the biggest incentive to choose the CMF Phone 1 over any other budget phone is the gimmicky design. However, you’d still have to pay up to get the accessories that make this phone special in the first place - which makes it at least $50 more expensive.And on top of that, the 256GB version of the phone pits it against phones from a whole different category such as the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.As you can see, you can easily come across some deals that make the CMF Phone 1 look like the worst budget phone deal - not the best one. And I rest my case.