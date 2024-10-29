YouTube sparks backlash with its latest experiment that hides views and upload dates on videos





This test is part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to refine its interface. Recent changes include an updated mini-player, repositioning the "Skip Ads" button, and rearranging the dislike and save buttons. Not so recently, YouTube also removed the number of dislikes on a video in order to boost creator morale. Each of these updates has drawn criticism from some users. The removal of video metrics has been met with a similar response, with many users expressing their discontent on social media.



YouTube is experimenting with hiding video views and upload dates on its homepage, causing a stir among users. This test, revealed in a screenshot shared by @vidIQ, removes all information except video titles and creators. While some might see this as a positive change, many users have expressed concerns, particularly about the removal of upload dates. They fear being served older content, highlighting the importance of recency in video recommendations.

YouTube is testing a homepage without view counts and dates. pic.twitter.com/UQEobxSVaR — vidIQ (@vidIQ) October 28, 2024



YouTube's motivations behind these changes remain unclear. Some speculate that it could be an attempt to streamline the homepage interface or to prevent content from being buried by the popularity of already viral videos. Regardless of the reasoning, this change would place more emphasis on video titles and topics.



It's important to note that the view count and upload date will still be visible once a user clicks on a video. The algorithm will continue to play a significant role in how content is served to users. Additionally, this experiment is just that – an experiment, and YouTube will likely consider user feedback before making any permanent changes.



If this change becomes permanent, it could make it harder for many of us to find new and relevant content. As a tech enthusiast, I rely on upload dates to ensure I'm staying up-to-date with the latest trends and information. While I understand the potential benefits of hiding video metrics, I believe it's indispensable for YouTube to find a balance that satisfies both its users and its business goals. Let's hope that ultimately the right decision is made.