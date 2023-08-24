Have you ever wanted to hum to YouTube in order to find a song? You may be able to do that now
All of us know that nagging feeling of having a song stuck in our head, but only as a partial melody. You can’t remember the name, the singer or band, not even part of the lyrics. It’s just this melody and it’s driving you nuts.
So it would be great if you could hum it out loud to your phone in order for it to figure it out, right? And would you look at that? Google Assistant and services like Soundhound and even Shazam offer such features. Not with a perfect success rate, mind you, but still.
So, right now, this feature is just an experiment. It is available to a limited number of YouTube users and only on Android. Since there is no real indication for you to check if you’ve got it, your best bet is to actually attempt to hum in order to find out.
Hence, steps:
Or, you know, come to the realization that the feature isn’t available to you just yet.
As time goes on — and if Google is satisfied with the results from this limited testing — more and more users should start getting access to the feature. Hopefully, Google can add some sort of notification to make it easier to understand when you can try it out.
But as of now, only time can tell if this is one that will ultimately stick around as a permanent YouTube feature.
But still, progress must be made. And what better way to do that than to allow you to hum to YouTube as well? After all, the program hosts a ton of content, a huge percentage of which is related to music. Oh, and then there's — you know — YouTube Music itself.
Image credit - PhoneArena
- Turn on YouTube’s Voice Search, which should be as easy as tapping on the microphone icon on the search bar and then granting microphone access
- Hum a melody stuck in your head for at least three seconds
- Bask in the glory of the results!
Speaking of availability, there hasn’t been any mention of this making its way to YouTube Music either. Given the popularity of the music streaming service and the very concept of this new feature, it only makes sense that the Big G brings it over, which we hope happens.
