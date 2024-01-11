Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
YouTube may have removed the iMessage mini-app for iOS devices

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
YouTube may have removed the iMessage mini-app for iOS devices
It appears that YouTube might have removed the iMessage mini-app that allows iPhone and iPad users to send videos directly from chat without having to leave the Messages app.

The latest YouTube app update released earlier this week mentions changes like improved performance and bug fixes, but it may have also removed the iMessage mini-app.

The folks at 9to5mac confirm that the iMessage mini-app for iPhone and iPad is no longer available after the latest YouTube update, but at this time it’s impossible to tell whether or not this is something temporary.

It’s been nearly seven years since the iMessage mini-app has been added to YouTube. Unfortunately, it never became popular among iOS users, even though the app allowed them not just to send YouTube videos directly from the chat without leaving the Message app, but they could also watch videos using the native YouTube app.

Let us know in the comments if the feature disappears for you after updating the YouTube app to version 19.01.1. Although it might be hard to guess YouTube’s plans about the iMessage mini-app without an official statement.
