Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

YouTube now offers QR codes for channel sharing

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube now offers QR codes for channel sharing
YouTube is now offering its creators another convenient way to share their channels with their audience, via QR codes. This feature is being rolled out to all creators globally and can be accessed easily from the YouTube app itself.

If you're a creator, here's how you can grab your QR code:

  1. Open the YouTube app on your phone (Android or iOS).
  2. Tap on the "You" tab at the bottom.
  3. You'll see a little button under your channel name that says "Share channel". Tap it.
  4. In the menu that pops up, tap "QR code".

This will generate a full-screen QR code that you can save to your camera roll or take a screenshot of. This QR code prominently features your channel logo, making it visually identifiable.

YouTube now offers QR codes for channel sharing
Channel QR code generated by the YouTube app

This update from YouTube is more than just a cool feature. It's a smart move that benefits both creators and viewers. For creators, it's a simple and effective way to promote their channels and gain new subscribers. For viewers, it's a hassle-free way to find and follow the channels they love. For viewers, it simplifies the process of finding and subscribing to channels, as all they need to do is scan the QR code with their phone's camera, and they'll be taken directly to the channel.

In the past, creators had to rely on third-party apps to generate QR codes for their channels. This often meant dealing with ads or limited customization options. Now, YouTube has built this feature right into their app, making it seamless and user-friendly.

Ultimately, YouTube's new QR code feature is a win-win for everyone involved. It's a small but impactful change that makes the platform even more accessible and engaging. Whether you're a creator looking to grow your audience or a viewer looking for great content, QR codes are a handy tool to have in your back pocket.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless