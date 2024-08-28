YouTube now offers QR codes for channel sharing





Channel QR code generated by the YouTube app

This update from YouTube is more than just a cool feature. It's a smart move that benefits both creators and viewers. For creators, it's a simple and effective way to promote their channels and gain new subscribers. For viewers, it's a hassle-free way to find and follow the channels they love. For viewers, it simplifies the process of finding and subscribing to channels, as all they need to do is scan the QR code with their phone's camera, and they'll be taken directly to the channel.





In the past, creators had to rely on third-party apps to generate QR codes for their channels. This often meant dealing with ads or limited customization options. Now, YouTube has built this feature right into their app, making it seamless and user-friendly.



Ultimately, YouTube's new QR code feature is a win-win for everyone involved. It's a small but impactful change that makes the platform even more accessible and engaging. Whether you're a creator looking to grow your audience or a viewer looking for great content, QR codes are a handy tool to have in your back pocket.

This will generate a full-screen QR code that you can save to your camera roll or take a screenshot of. This QR code prominently features your channel logo, making it visually identifiable.