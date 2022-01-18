YouTube Music, Premium launches annual subscription

YouTube Music, Premium launches annual subscription3
As of today, YouTube is officially rolling out a new subscription option to users across the board of both these paid YouTube services. In addition to monthly subscriptions, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music will now also offer subscriptions on a yearly basis, which will end up saving long-term users a good bit of money in the long run.
The limited-time deal on a yearly YouTube Premium/Music subscription will last until January 13.
Only until January 13, new users can benefit from an annual YouTube Premium plan priced at $107.99. Compared to the $11.99-per-month regular price, it offers a savings total of $3 per month, adding up to $36 of savings over 12 months.
The YouTube Music yearly plan is slightly cheaper, coming in at $89.99 each year, or $2.50 less per month than the monthly subscription (for annual savings of $30).
After the offer expires on January 13, we expect users can still enjoy decent rates for the yearly plan, but they will more than likely be less cost-effective than the current prices.
It's a little trickier for current subscribers, though.
Keep in mind that if you're already subscribed to a monthly YouTube Premium/Music plan, though, you can't just switch to the yearly subscription. You'd have to completely cancel your current plan, and then re-sign up to the new one. It's definitely a slightly more time-consuming process, but still definitely worth considering.