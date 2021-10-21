YouTube Music will no longer include videos in its free version

YouTube Music will no longer include videos in its free version0
Until now, watching videos was available to both paid subscribers and free users of the service. However, soon you will have to pay up if you want to watch anything on the app. In other words, YouTube Music is losing one of its most attractive features, at least when it comes to the free version.
The free tier of YouTube Music will still offer you the option of playing tracks in the background, listening to your playlists on shuffle, and exploring new songs. If you do decide to pay the $9.50 for the premium subscription, though, you will get back the music videos, have unlimited skips, and will get rid of those pesky ads.
We are starting to see more and more of these services testing out the waters of what their users are willing to sacrifice and at what costs. Apple, for example, recently announced a special, more affordable subscription to Apple Music that drops the price to $5 but limits you to using only Siri for navigating through the interface.