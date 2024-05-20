Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
YouTube Music update brings some neat visual improvements to the iPhone app
Google, just like many other app developers, doesn’t always offer the same features on different platforms. The gap between Android and iOS versions of the same app are sometime huge, even though developers are trying to bring them to parity as fast as possible.

YouTube Music is no exception to this unwritten rule. Google’s music streaming service receives many updates over the course of a year, but the number of new features and improvements is never the same for iOS and Android platforms.

For instance, the gradient background redesign of Now Playing that YouTube Music rolled out to Android devices back in December is only making its way to iOS these days.

Old design vs. New Design (Credits - 9to5google) - YouTube Music update brings some neat visual improvements to the iPhone app
The folks at 9to5google report that the iOS version of YouTube Music is now getting the Now Playing gradient refresh. The gradient redesign streamlines the overall look of the Now Playing window and makes it easier to the eyes.

The visual changes are coming with version 7.01 of the app on both iPhone and iPad devices, but if you don’t see the new gradient background design even after updating, you could try closing the app and relaunching it again.
