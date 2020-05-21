iOS Apple Apps

Google Podcasts now supports CarPlay for safe driving entertainment

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 21, 2020, 2:45 AM
Google Podcasts now supports CarPlay for safe driving entertainment
With the latest update of the Google Podcasts app for iOS, Google has implemented Apple CarPlay, "so you can more easily and safely listen while you drive."

CarPlay is an Apple standard used by major car manufacturers, that can turn the car's radio or head unit into an extra display and controller for an iPhone, in an effort to help drivers interact with their smartphones in a more secure and straightforward way.

Google Podcasts itself is among the most popular podcasting apps, allowing for subscribing and listening to your favorite podcasts for free, finding new ones based on recommendations, and browsing through what's trending. It notably also has features for efficient listening, such as its option to skip silences or to playback at faster speeds. Podcast episodes can also be automatically downloaded for later offline listening.

Understandably, the new CarPlay support is only available to iPhone users, although Android users can alternatively use it with Android Auto, a feature similar to CarPlay, where supported.

As podcasts have become a popular entertainment medium due to their non-engaging nature, especially as the coronavirus pandemic forced even more entertainers and public figures to turn to the format, it's understandable to see developers focus on improving their podcast apps, in order to stand out from competing ones.

In related news, Google recently suspended a competing podcasting app on the Play Store due to stringent new COVID-19 rules the company introduced, affecting many Android developers. The popular Podcast Addict app was taken down because one of the new policies targets "any apps referencing COVID-19, or related terms, in any form in their metadata," not allowing such on the Play Store, unless they've been approved as official government or public health organization apps. The app was eventually made available back on the Play Store after its developer filed an appeal.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless