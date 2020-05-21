Google Podcasts now supports CarPlay for safe driving entertainment
Google Podcasts itself is among the most popular podcasting apps, allowing for subscribing and listening to your favorite podcasts for free, finding new ones based on recommendations, and browsing through what's trending. It notably also has features for efficient listening, such as its option to skip silences or to playback at faster speeds. Podcast episodes can also be automatically downloaded for later offline listening.
As podcasts have become a popular entertainment medium due to their non-engaging nature, especially as the coronavirus pandemic forced even more entertainers and public figures to turn to the format, it's understandable to see developers focus on improving their podcast apps, in order to stand out from competing ones.
In related news, Google recently suspended a competing podcasting app on the Play Store due to stringent new COVID-19 rules the company introduced, affecting many Android developers. The popular Podcast Addict app was taken down because one of the new policies targets "any apps referencing COVID-19, or related terms, in any form in their metadata," not allowing such on the Play Store, unless they've been approved as official government or public health organization apps. The app was eventually made available back on the Play Store after its developer filed an appeal.