Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

YouTube Music is beginning to roll out real-time lyrics on Android devices

Apps Google
1
YouTube Music is beginning to roll out real-time lyrics on Android devices
YouTube Music is rolling out a new feature that allows users to view real-time lyrics while listening to their favorite songs. The feature is available now to someYouTube Music users who have reported and shared how this now provides a unique and immersive experience for music enthusiasts.

The real-time lyrics feature on YouTube Music displays the lyrics of the song being played in sync with the music. This means that users can now sing along to their favorite tracks without having to worry about missing a beat or a word. The lyrics appear on the screen in real-time and change as the song progresses. This differs from the current way that YouTube Music displays song lyrics, which is simply with static text.

Several  users, who already have the feature enabled, have taken to Reddit to share their experience and some screenshots. To use this feature, users can simply open the YouTube Music app and select a song to play. Once the song starts playing, users can also choose to manually enable the real-time lyrics feature by tapping on the "lyrics" tab located at the bottom of the screen. The rollout seems to be server-side and not one that can be forced via an app update.

Source: u/jadavil and u/Joe4913

The real-time lyrics feature on YouTube Music is likely powered by its partnership with MusixMatch, which was finalized earlier last year, and serves to accurately synchronize the lyrics with the music. This ensures that users have a seamless and uninterrupted experience while listening to their favorite songs. Additionally, this capability was teased back in December when a Twitter poll was posted by the Team YouTube account asking subscribers which features should take priority to their developers.


This new feature is a significant improvement for YouTube Music users who can now enjoy their music in a more engaging and interactive way. The addition of real-time lyrics brings YouTube Music closer to other popular music streaming services that already offer this feature.

YouTube Music has been making significant strides in recent years to improve its service and compete with other music streaming platforms. The introduction of the real-time lyrics feature is just one of many updates and improvements that the platform has made in order to provide a better user experience.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless