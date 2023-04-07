YouTube Music is beginning to roll out real-time lyrics on Android devices





The real-time lyrics feature on YouTube Music is likely powered by its partnership with MusixMatch, which was finalized earlier last year, and serves to accurately synchronize the lyrics with the music. This ensures that users have a seamless and uninterrupted experience while listening to their favorite songs. Additionally, this capability was teased back in December when a Twitter poll was posted by the Team YouTube account asking subscribers which features should take priority to their developers.

This new feature is a significant improvement for YouTube Music users who can now enjoy their music in a more engaging and interactive way. The addition of real-time lyrics brings YouTube Music closer to other popular music streaming services that already offer this feature.YouTube Music has been making significant strides in recent years to improve its service and compete with other music streaming platforms. The introduction of the real-time lyrics feature is just one of many updates and improvements that the platform has made in order to provide a better user experience. users , who already have the feature enabled, have taken to Reddit to share their experience and some screenshots. To use this feature, users can simply open the YouTube Music app and select a song to play. Once the song starts playing, users can also choose to manually enable the real-time lyrics feature by tapping on the "lyrics" tab located at the bottom of the screen. The rollout seems to be server-side and not one that can be forced via an app update.

YouTube Music is rolling out a new feature that allows users to view real-time lyrics while listening to their favorite songs. The feature is available now to someYouTube Music users who have reported and shared how this now provides a unique and immersive experience for music enthusiasts.The real-time lyrics feature on YouTube Music displays the lyrics of the song being played in sync with the music. This means that users can now sing along to their favorite tracks without having to worry about missing a beat or a word. The lyrics appear on the screen in real-time and change as the song progresses. This differs from the current way that YouTube Music displays song lyrics, which is simply with static text.