You can now sign up for YouTube Music Listening Room: get beta access to new features
YouTube Music is now launching a beta-testing program aimed at giving a set amount of people access to early features in development. If you've been using YouTube Music for the last year and you're willing to help improve the app and its features, you can register now for what's called the "YouTube Music Listening Room" beta, reports 9to5Google.
You can sigh up for the Listening Room from this link. There is a questionnaire about you and your listening habits in Google Forms. Basically, if you're one of the members of the program, you can get early access to features and provide feedback. Additionally, you'll get a free year of YouTube Music Premium.
Then, you answer questions about yourself, your listening habits, the music-streaming services you're subscribed to and so on.
YouTube Music indicates not every applicant is going to be accepted. If you're accepted, you will be contacted in February 2023 with the next steps you should undertake to participate in the program. Keep in mind that it is unclear until when registrations will be opened. If you're interested, better hurry up!
Of course, as with anything, there are select requirements you have to meet in order to be eligible for membership. You will need to meet those to be able to become a part of YouTube Music Listening Room:
- Be a lover of music
- Use YouTube Music as your primary music streaming service for a year (you can still continue using another music streaming service at the same time)
- Give regular feedback through conversations and polls on Discord
- Agree to NOT share any information – i.e., taking screenshots, pictures, or recordings of conversations or early features with anyone outside of the Discord group
Questions also include your music personality, asking you to share some of your favorite artists, as well as what devices you usually and most often use to listen to music (phone, laptop, tablet, TV, and others).
