Your YouTube Music Library finally got that promised redesign









Another new addition is that your play History no longer requires trekking 3 miles to get to it. It has now been moved up top, next to the Cast button, so you can always consult with it if you’d like to go on a stroll down memory lane.



Up top you will also notice some new quick filters that let you browse your Library in categories: Artist, Album, Playlist, Song. The buttons really bring that Material design to the app, and can also be combined with each other. If you select any of them, you will be also given the option to drill down to the downloaded media of the selected type. If you select Artists, you’ll also be able to view your Subscriptions too.



A sorting feature has also been added, and it has all the functionality you’d expect, such as listing order from either A to Z or vice versa, and filtering by Recently played or added media.



That’s all fine and dandy, but how do you access the redesign? Well, it’s rolling out for both iOS and Android right now, so you should check for any potential updates. If you are certain that you are already up to date, then go ahead and force the app to close or restart your phone, and then go back in. If you are greeted by a blue pop-up stating “Navigation your Library just got earlier”, then you’re all set.