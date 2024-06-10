Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

YouTube Music for iOS finally lets you swipe for 'next' or 'previous' song
YouTube Music is now rolling out a new New Playing page for iOS that lets you swipe for the next/previous song. You no longer need to tap on the respective controls at the bottom of the page but use a straightforward swiping gesture on album artwork to change songs.

This feature has been available on Android for quite a while now, and it's finally making its way to the iPhone and iPad apps.

The swipe gesture is available now on version 7.04 of YouTube Music for iOS and is a welcome change allowing you to more easily change songs instead of having to precisely tap buttons.


That's another instance when iOS users are getting very useful YouTube Music features late in comparison to Android users.

Last month, YouTube Music rolled out a super-cool Google-like feature that allows you to hum or sing a song and find it... well, that initially also only rolled out to Android users. Now, interestingly enough, it looks like the feature was reportedly rolled back.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

