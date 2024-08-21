YouTube leads the charge as streaming hits new TV viewing highs
Up Next:
Ah, streaming – something many of us love to do, right? And it’s easy to see why! You have countless options to choose from, don’t have to check the TV Guide to find out when your show starts. Plus, the best part is there are usually no ads (well, most of the time). It turns out we are streaming more than ever, and a new report proves it.
Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement and analytics, reveals that streaming made up 41.4% of all TV viewing in July. That’s the highest share for any viewing category in the report’s history, beating out both broadcast and cable TV. This new record comes right after streaming’s previous peak in June.
Streaming now accounts for 41.4% of all TV viewing
Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement and analytics, reveals that streaming made up 41.4% of all TV viewing in July. That’s the highest share for any viewing category in the report’s history, beating out both broadcast and cable TV. This new record comes right after streaming’s previous peak in June.
Moreover, YouTube alone grabbed 10% of all monthly TV usage, marking the first time a single streaming service has hit double digits. Other streaming platforms also hit their own milestones in July: Disney+ climbed to a 2.1% viewing share, and The Roku Channel reached 1.6%.
Streaming levels in July were more than 5% higher than in June. | Image credit – Nielsen
July’s record-breaking streaming numbers highlight a couple of things. For example, the report only reveals what people watch on TV screens – so no mobile or laptop views are counted. These results show just how much streaming has grown beyond just phones and tablets, now going head-to-head with and even outpacing traditional broadcast and cable TV.
Speaking of cable TV, viewing in July stayed pretty much the same as in June, but because overall TV usage increased, cable lost half a share point, ending the month at 26.7%. On the flip side, the news genre saw a big boost – up 23% from June and 52% compared to July 2023. Of the top 25 cable shows in July, Fox News Channel snagged 24 spots.
So, streaming platforms are dominating the big screen now, not just on smartphones and tablets. Honestly, I can’t even remember the last time I watched something other than a streaming service. And I bet the gap between streaming and everything else will only get bigger, especially as more bundle options pop up. With so many streaming services out there, people are looking for ways to save money and keep things simple, and bundles are the perfect way to do both.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: