Apps

YouTube will soon give you the option to jump straight into video chapters

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
YouTube will soon give you the option to jump straight into video chapters
YouTube is the second biggest search engine in the world, and many use it to find the information they seek daily. A good search experience depends on getting accurate and quick results. In that regard, Google has just announced a few upcoming changes that should contribute to a better user experience within the YouTube app.

The introduction of video chapters was a big step in the right direction, allowing creators to divide their content into multiple parts. This made it easier for the viewer to navigate through the information. One of the new improvements will allow you to pick from what chapter the video will start when you open it.
YouTube chapters bar
When you are on the page with all your search results, content that has chapters in it will display a bar below the thumbnail. You will then be able to tap on the bar and scroll between the different sections, all of which will have the corresponding chapter name and timestamp displayed.

Simply put, the feature removes the need to open the video and scroll through the chapters manually. It also gives you the ability to check the content in more detail to figure out whether it's what you are looking for.
Short video previews
You might have noticed that videos play a short preview before you open them when you are in the home tab in the YouTube app or when hovering over one in the web browser version. With the update, videos that appear in the search tab will be getting this feature as well.

Google will also be implementing automated translation for titles, captions, and descriptions ‘when relevant content in the local language isn't available.' Currently, this will only be available with videos in English, but the search giant is planning on expanding to more languages. The hopes here are that the creators will be able to reach wider audiences, and viewers will have more choices.

Apart from the announced soon-to-come changes, Google also shared it is experimenting with empowering YouTube through Google Search by offering relevant ‘website links and other formats’. For now, this feature is limited to mobile devices in India and Indonesia, but if it receives enough positive feedback, it could also come to other regions.

