YouTube will soon give you the option to jump straight into video chapters

YouTube will soon give you the option to jump straight into video chapters0
YouTube chapters bar
When you are on the page with all your search results, content that has chapters in it will display a bar below the thumbnail. You will then be able to tap on the bar and scroll between the different sections, all of which will have the corresponding chapter name and timestamp displayed.
Short video previews
You might have noticed that videos play a short preview before you open them when you are in the home tab in the YouTube app or when hovering over one in the web browser version. With the update, videos that appear in the search tab will be getting this feature as well.
Google will also be implementing automated translation for titles, captions, and descriptions ‘when relevant content in the local language isn't available.' Currently, this will only be available with videos in English, but the search giant is planning on expanding to more languages. The hopes here are that the creators will be able to reach wider audiences, and viewers will have more choices.
Apart from the announced soon-to-come changes, Google also shared it is experimenting with empowering YouTube through Google Search by offering relevant ‘website links and other formats’. For now, this feature is limited to mobile devices in India and Indonesia, but if it receives enough positive feedback, it could also come to other regions.