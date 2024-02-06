Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

YouTube is testing color-based content filtering for your recommendations

Apps Google
YouTube is currently experimenting with a brand new feature that allows users to filter their home feed based on the thumbnail's primary colors. Although still in the experimental phase, there are concerns surrounding the purpose and potential impact of this feature.

This filter organizes videos by analyzing the dominant color in their thumbnails, providing users with a personalized visual experience. However, as spotted by 9to5Google, it doesn't necessary analyze the mood or theme of the content.

I was offered the option for the filter myself, and once applied, I personally didn't see any benefits or improvements to having my recommendations sorted by thumbnail color when it comes to consuming content. That said, I do see a slight benefit to this as a content creator if I was looking for thumbnail ideas and inspiration based on a primary color.

YouTube recommendations sorted by the color blue

Although use of the filter is not mandatory, there could still be lingering concerns as to the purpose or usefulness of it. Color preference plays a significant role in shaping our purchasing decisions, making it a valuable source of data for advertisers. This experiment has the potential to assist YouTube in understanding users' color preferences, which could be valuable for advertisers looking to target specific groups more effectively.

Based on the available color options (red, green, blue) and the experimental nature of this feature, it appears that it is still in the development phase. It remains uncertain if Google plans to broaden the range of colors available or if this will at some point become a permanent filter within the app.

However, if it does, it could potentially become a valuable tool for advertisers and content creators on YouTube. If this test is successful, I could see those that found it helpful requesting a broader selection of colors to further customize their experience.

