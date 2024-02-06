YouTube is testing color-based content filtering for your recommendations





YouTube recommendations sorted by the color blue

Based on the available color options (red, green, blue) and the experimental nature of this feature, it appears that it is still in the development phase. It remains uncertain if Google plans to broaden the range of colors available or if this will at some point become a permanent filter within the app. Although use of the filter is not mandatory, there could still be lingering concerns as to the purpose or usefulness of it. Color preference plays a significant role in shaping our purchasing decisions, making it a valuable source of data for advertisers. This experiment has the potential to assist YouTube in understanding users' color preferences, which could be valuable for advertisers looking to target specific groups more effectively.





However, if it does, it could potentially become a valuable tool for advertisers and content creators on YouTube. If this test is successful, I could see those that found it helpful requesting a broader selection of colors to further customize their experience.



I was offered the option for the filter myself, and once applied, I personally didn't see any benefits or improvements to having my recommendations sorted by thumbnail color when it comes to consuming content. That said, I do see a slight benefit to this as a content creator if I was looking for thumbnail ideas and inspiration based on a primary color.