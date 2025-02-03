YouTube expands Communities feature to more people
Introduced last year as a new way for viewers and creators to connect on YouTube, the Communities feature is now being expanded to more people, the company announced over the weekend.
For those who didn’t get access to this feature when it was originally launched last year, Communities are dedicated spaces on channels where YouTube creators and viewers can connect. These spaces allow users to start and join conversations, share updates, and build relationships. One thing that’s very important to mention is that the Communities feature is only available on mobile.
Along with the expansion of the Communities feature to more users, YouTube announced that it has decided to give the Community tab a new name: Posts. Still, apart from having a new name, the tab will work the same as it did before being renamed. This means that creators will still be able to share updates and announcements via posts and viewers can engage by commenting on these posts.
Now, if you’re one of the lucky creators who will gain access to the Communities feature, you will receive a notification via email and a banner will be displayed on your channel page on mobile.
Although it’s not yet available for everyone, the Communities feature has graduated from the beta testing class and its availability is now being expanded to more creators following positive feedback.
As part of the Communities feature, both channel owners and viewers are given the option to create and share posts. However, only creators have the ability to moderate and control who posts in their Communities.
Communities is only available on mobile | Image credit: YouTube
All YouTube creators who receive access to Communities can then go to their channel pages and tap “Go to Community” to learn more and decided whether or not they want to enable the feature. More details about how to turn off the Communities feature is available on YouTube’s dedicated support page.
We expect these dedicated spaces where creators and viewers can chat and strengthen their bonds will soon be made available to everyone, so be patient if your channel hasn’t been selected to be part of the larger Communities expansion rolling out these days.
