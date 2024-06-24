Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Your Google reviews now have a public face with a new profile page

By
0comments
Your Google reviews now have a public face with a new profile page
Back in 2017, Google let users in India start posting movie reviews. Fast forward a few years, and now everyone around the world can chime in. But now, Google’s shaking things up with how your reviews will be shown.

Google is rolling out public, searchable profiles in Search


Google is starting to put all your reviews in one place. Whether it is movies, TV shows, books, albums, or games, you will now have a profile page where all your reviews and Search notes are gathered together.

Google's been teasing this update for a while, and now it is here. Starting June 24, your profile page will go live. You should get a pop-up letting you know that if your name pops up in public reviews or Search notes, other users can click on your profile and see all your reviews in one place.

By default, Google has set all profiles to public. So, if you haven't noticed or checked your Gmail spam or updates folder for Google's emails, your reviews profile will now be visible to everyone.

You do have the option to keep your profile private, though it seems that the controls for this feature are currently available only to some users. If you have access to these controls, here is how you can make your profile private:

  1. Visit profile.google.com
  2. Click on the three-dot menu next to your profile name
  3. Choose Profile options
  4. Toggle on the Profile privacy setting

You have the option to make your profile private | Image credit – TechCrunch - Your Google reviews now have a public face with a new profile page
You have the option to make your profile private | Image credit – TechCrunch

Even if you set your profile to private, your individual reviews will still appear under a movie or TV show title. However, they won't be linked to a page showing all of your reviews. Plus, it is worth noting that your Google Maps reviews aren't part of this new profile page (at least for now).

Profiles offer a convenient way for users to centralize and manage their reviews, making them more accessible and beneficial for others. Yet, they also raise potential worries about users being categorized and identified based on their personal tastes and opinions. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless