Your Google and Apple logins might be in this leak — and the risks go far beyond those two

Why this affects so many people

What users should do now

This wasn’t a direct breach of Google, Apple, or other major companies. Instead, the leak appears to come from InfoStealer malware — software that pulls saved passwords from browsers and apps. If you've reused passwords across multiple accounts, your other logins may now be vulnerable.Attackers often try stolen credentials on multiple sites to see what else they can access. Since many people reuse the same password across services, a single exposed password could unlock a lot more than just one account.If you use any of the affected services, now is a good time to update your passwords, especially if you've reused them. Create strong, unique passwords for each account, and consider using a password manager to keep track of them.Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for extra protection. Services like Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft all offer this feature, and it adds a second layer of security in case your password gets leaked.You can also check whether your email or password has been involved in a known breach using sites like "Have I Been Pwned." Even if your account wasn’t in this specific leak, it’s smart to stay alert for phishing emails or suspicious login activity.With so many popular services included, this breach is a good reminder to take password security seriously. More importantly, it's a reminder to stop reusing the same password across different sites. This is something that I have personally done myself for the sake of convenience, but it's become more and more a huge risk.