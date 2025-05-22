Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Your Google and Apple logins might be in this leak — and the risks go far beyond those two

A massive database of stolen credentials could impact accounts you use every day.

Image of an opened red padlock on a black keyboard
Image credit — Unsplash

A huge database of usernames and passwords has been found online, and it may affect users of several major services — including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

Today, a notable cybersecurity researcher reported the discovery of an unsecured 47GB Elasticsearch server containing over 184 million login credentials. The database was publicly accessible and had no password or encryption protecting it. The leaked records came from users in at least 29 countries and included details from widely used platforms.

Although the original disclosure didn’t list every service by name, a follow-up review by Wired confirmed that usernames and passwords for Apple ID, iCloud, Gmail, Facebook, Microsoft accounts, and others were part of the leaked data. The server has since been taken offline after Fowler notified its hosting provider, World Host Group. However, it's still unknown who collected the data or how long it was exposed.

Screenshot of data breach login credentials
Screenshot with some entries of stolen passwords referencing Facebook, Roblox, Google, NHS, Live, Microsoft, Discord, and Snapchat. | Image credit — Website Planet" 


Why this affects so many people


This wasn’t a direct breach of Google, Apple, or other major companies. Instead, the leak appears to come from InfoStealer malware — software that pulls saved passwords from browsers and apps. If you've reused passwords across multiple accounts, your other logins may now be vulnerable.

Attackers often try stolen credentials on multiple sites to see what else they can access. Since many people reuse the same password across services, a single exposed password could unlock a lot more than just one account.

What users should do now


If you use any of the affected services, now is a good time to update your passwords, especially if you've reused them. Create strong, unique passwords for each account, and consider using a password manager to keep track of them.

Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for extra protection. Services like Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft all offer this feature, and it adds a second layer of security in case your password gets leaked.

You can also check whether your email or password has been involved in a known breach using sites like "Have I Been Pwned." Even if your account wasn’t in this specific leak, it’s smart to stay alert for phishing emails or suspicious login activity.

With so many popular services included, this breach is a good reminder to take password security seriously. More importantly, it's a reminder to stop reusing the same password across different sites. This is something that I have personally done myself for the sake of convenience, but it's become more and more a huge risk.
