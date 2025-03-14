Your Facebook Stories might finally be worth more than just likes
Up Next:
Have you asked teens lately what they want to be when they grow up? If you have, there is a good chance you heard "online creator" as the answer. Well, the good news is, in the future, online creators will have even more ways to make money – at least on Facebook.
Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, is rolling out a new way to encourage users to post more photos and videos on Facebook. Creators who are part of Facebook's Content Monetization program now have the chance to make money every time someone views their Facebook Stories. It is yet another push to keep content flowing on the platform while giving creators more reasons to stay engaged.
Meta's new payment feature is another move to keep creators focused on Facebook rather than flocking to its sibling Instagram or other platforms like TikTok. And, to be honest, with TikTok's future still uncertain, it seems like the timing isn't a coincidence.
Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, is rolling out a new way to encourage users to post more photos and videos on Facebook. Creators who are part of Facebook's Content Monetization program now have the chance to make money every time someone views their Facebook Stories. It is yet another push to keep content flowing on the platform while giving creators more reasons to stay engaged.
Facebook kicked off its new Content Monetization program with a simple Reel. – Screenshot by PhoneArena
If you are already sharing photos and videos on your Facebook Stories, turning that into a way to make some extra cash sounds like a pretty smooth deal. Plus, Meta is making it possible for creators around the world to earn money, but how much depends on how well your Stories perform and they need to be set to public to qualify.
If you are not yet in the Content Monetization program, you can apply directly through Meta's website. But if you are already part of it, there is nothing extra to do – just keep posting your Stories.
Meta's new payment feature is another move to keep creators focused on Facebook rather than flocking to its sibling Instagram or other platforms like TikTok. And, to be honest, with TikTok's future still uncertain, it seems like the timing isn't a coincidence.
While the app got a temporary break thanks to the Trump administration, Meta clearly sees an opportunity to reel in creators who might soon be looking for a new home. I think it is obvious that Meta plans to take full advantage of the situation, even if the urgency has cooled down for now.
Things that are NOT allowed: