You will soon be able to transfer your OnePlus Watch 2 health data to a new device

Wearables OnePlus Wear
The OnePlus Watch 2 has mostly gained the reputation of being a solid smartwatch experience, but until recently, one major drawback plagued it: the lack of health data transferability. Switching to a new phone meant losing all your hard-earned health and fitness stats stored in the OHealth app. Thankfully, OnePlus has listened to user feedback and is making things right.


According to Android Central, the OHealth app will be receiving an update soon that adds a seamless data migration feature that will work by scanning a QR code on your new device. This way, when you move your OnePlus Watch 2 to a new phone, you can keep your valuable health data.


Because the health data transfer will take place from device to device without going through any servers, you will also have control over it and not worry about it residing on the cloud. According to a direct statement provided to Android Central, this update should be available by the end of March.


OnePlus Watch 2 | Image: Phone Arena


While this is a welcome change, users familiar with the "transfer watch" feature on premium smartwatches like the Pixel Watch 2 or Galaxy Watch 6 may still find that there are significant hurdles when switching to a new OnePlus watch. Currently, the OnePlus Watch 2 requires a full disconnect and reset to pair with a new device. OnePlus acknowledges this and is open to adding smoother transfer functionality in the future based on user demand.


Having to fully reset your watch and start from scratch can be a time-consuming task. This was a huge pain point for WearOS watches before version 4.0 rolled out with a transfer watch option. Hopefully, OnePlus will add this sooner rather than later.


However, the promised data migration feature is a significant step forward for the OnePlus Watch 2. If you were on the fence about the watch because of this limitation, now you can reconsider with greater peace of mind.

