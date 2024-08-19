You will soon be able to manually enter astrophotography mode with Pixel cameras
Image credit — Google
Google's Pixel phones have always been at the forefront of smartphone photography, and their astrophotography mode was a game-changer, allowing users to capture stunning images of the night sky. However, until recently, this mode was only triggered automatically, leaving users with little control. But that's all changing now.
With the latest version 9.5.118 of the Pixel Camera app, Google has introduced the ability to manually activate astrophotography mode. This update isn't yet available on the Google Play Store, but those who are comfortable sideloading apps have been able to install it ahead of the official rollout. For everyone else, it's probably best to wait for the official release on the Play Store.
Pixel Camera's manual Astrophotography mode | Image credit — Google News channel (Telegram)
Activating the manual astrophotography mode is quite straightforward:
- Open the camera app and switch to Night Sight mode.
- Tap on the duration icon and slide the bar from "auto" to the new "Astro" option, located to the right of "Max".
- By default, a five-second timer will start before the astrophotography mode begins capturing the image.
In essence, the slider that was previously used to adjust the capture time for Night Sight images now also serves as the trigger for astrophotography mode. Users who prefer more control over the timer can adjust it to three or ten seconds, or even disable it entirely, by going into the Night Sight settings. It's also worth noting that the old method of activating astrophotography mode, by placing the phone on a stable surface and waiting for the star icon to appear on the shutter button, still works.
Google's decision to introduce manual control for astrophotography mode on Pixel phones is a significant development and a welcome addition for Pixel users. While it's not yet a dedicated mode within the camera app, it's a step in the right direction.
