You can now make a Snap with a cute virtual animal by your side, but there is a catch
These days, artificial intelligence is popping up in apps and services more than we probably expect. But whether we like it or not, AI’s here to stay and it is actually opening up some cool, new ways to express ourselves online.
Snapchat is diving deeper into generative AI with new video Lenses, letting users see themselves hanging out with virtual animals. The first batch includes the Racoon and Fox Lenses, which bring animated critters into Snaps.
But there’s a catch (always, right?) – these AI video Lenses are exclusive to Snapchat Platinum subscribers, a $16-per-month tier. Subscribers will see them appear first in their Lens carousel, and they will work with both front and rear cameras. Any AI video created is automatically saved to Memories, making it easy to share with friends, post to Stories, or even feature on Spotlight.
Just last month, Snap announced it is developing a new AI model designed to generate high-resolution images for mobile devices in just seconds. And with this latest move, I think it is pretty obvious the company is going all-in on AI – just like, well, almost every other tech company right now.
Maybe it is time for companies to focus on things that actually improve the user experience – fixing annoying bugs, tightening up data privacy, or adding features that matter, like better search tools or, for Snapchat, more flexible ways to save and organize Memories.
The third Lens, called Spring Flowers, is a bit different – it magically generates a bouquet and zooms out to reveal the person holding it. These effects, along with future releases, are all powered by Snapchat’s own generative video model. Snap promises to roll out new Lenses every week, giving users even more creative options.
There will be three Lenses to start and the company will be adding more every week.
Meta is flooding Facebook, Instagram, and Threads with AI-powered tools, and Google keeps integrating its Gemini models into more and more services. And while I get that AI can be super helpful, especially in areas like scientific research, for example, I’m not exactly excited about features like these. Yeah, they can be entertaining, but at this point, I’m honestly tired of seeing AI gimmicks being treated as the big new thing in apps.
