Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!

Sony Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
We often use phrases such as "camera phone" or "mobile photography," but in reality, there are only a handful of phones that fall into this category. The Sony Xperia Pro-I is definitely one of them, and it currently sits at its lowest price ever on Amazon, slashing a huge 39% off its MSRP.

Sony Xperia Pro-I now with 39% off the price for a limited time

Get the best camera phone currently available at a significant discount right away! The Xperia Pro-I checks all the boxes and outperforms other flagships, and it's now cheaper than the majority of them.
$700 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


Sony calls this phone "The Camera," and for good reason. The camera is the main highlight of the Xperia Pro-I, with its triple-lens setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The main sensor is the same 1-incher found in Sony's compact RX-100VII camera, so you're really getting high-quality hardware with this phone.

The camera setup is designed to deliver high-quality images with excellent detail and sharpness. Additionally, the Xperia Pro-I comes with several camera features, including 4K video recording at 120 fps, 10-bit color depth, and a range of manual controls.

But the Xperia Pro-I is not just a camera. This phone is a legitimate flagship with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, a 3,5mm audio jack, a fast and snappy Snapdragon 888 chipset, an amazing screen with no notches or cutouts, and professional-grade software.

You can't go wrong with the Xperia Pro-I, especially if you're into content creation, vlogging, tubing, and other modern verbs. This phone is a powerhouse. Check out our full Xperia Pro-I review for a deep dive.

Also Read:

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless