Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!

Sony Xperia Pro-I now with 39% off the price for a limited time Get the best camera phone currently available at a significant discount right away! The Xperia Pro-I checks all the boxes and outperforms other flagships, and it's now cheaper than the majority of them. $700 off (39%) Buy at Amazon



Sony calls this phone "The Camera," and for good reason. The camera is the main highlight of the Xperia Pro-I, with its triple-lens setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The main sensor is the same 1-incher found in Sony's compact RX-100VII camera, so you're really getting high-quality hardware with this phone.



The camera setup is designed to deliver high-quality images with excellent detail and sharpness. Additionally, the Xperia Pro-I comes with several camera features, including 4K video recording at 120 fps, 10-bit color depth, and a range of manual controls.



But the Xperia Pro-I is not just a camera. This phone is a legitimate flagship with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, a 3,5mm audio jack, a fast and snappy Snapdragon 888 chipset, an amazing screen with no notches or cutouts, and professional-grade software.



You can't go wrong with the Xperia Pro-I, especially if you're into content creation, vlogging, tubing, and other modern verbs. This phone is a powerhouse. Check out our full

Also Read: Best camera phones you can buy Sony calls this phone "The Camera," and for good reason. The camera is the main highlight of the Xperia Pro-I, with its triple-lens setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The main sensor is the same 1-incher found in Sony's compact RX-100VII camera, so you're really getting high-quality hardware with this phone.The camera setup is designed to deliver high-quality images with excellent detail and sharpness. Additionally, the Xperia Pro-I comes with several camera features, including 4K video recording at 120 fps, 10-bit color depth, and a range of manual controls.But the Xperia Pro-I is not just a camera. This phone is a legitimate flagship with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, a 3,5mm audio jack, a fast and snappy Snapdragon 888 chipset, an amazing screen with no notches or cutouts, and professional-grade software.You can't go wrong with the Xperia Pro-I, especially if you're into content creation, vlogging, tubing, and other modern verbs. This phone is a powerhouse. Check out our full Xperia Pro-I review for a deep dive.

We often use phrases such as "camera phone" or "mobile photography," but in reality, there are only a handful of phones that fall into this category. The Sony Xperia Pro-I is definitely one of them, and it currently sits at its lowest price ever on Amazon, slashing a huge 39% off its MSRP.