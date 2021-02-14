Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Xiaomi releases a new video that shows off Ultra Night Video on the 5G Mi 11

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 14, 2021, 12:28 AM
The Xiaomi Mi 11 was announced globally earlier this month and as the manufacturer's flagship model, you would expect it to deliver great features. One of these features is Ultra Night Video. And this happens to be the topic of a promotional video released today by the Chinese manufacturer. Xiaomi is now the third largest phone manufacturer in the world thanks to the U.S. punishments against Huawei and the latter's sell off of its Honor sub brand.

The video promo for Xiaomi's Ultra Night Video starts by showing a video recording of a Jazz trio on stage. After a signal from the drummer, the house lights are dimmed and the Xiaomi M11 starts recording in Ultra Night Video mode. Assuming that Xiaomi didn't use any tricks, the handset takes clear and sharp videos even under dark lighting conditions.



The Xiaomi Mi 11 was recently unveiled and sports a 6.8-inch display carrying a resolution of 1440 x 3200 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. A 120Hz refresh rate means that the display updates 120 times a second to deliver smooth scrolling and animation. The device is powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset and comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. The camera array on the back is led by a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera and a front-facing 20MP selfie snapper. Keeping the lights on is a 4600mAh battery and the handset runs MIUI based on Android 11.

Another promotional video released by Xiaomi is the Official Teardown Video that mentions some of the phone's specs such as its support for 5G and the fact that the Mi 11 is a 5G enabled phone equipped with Dual Sim capabilities and support for 50W wireless charging. UFS 3.1 means apps open quicker and Harman Kardon supplies the dual speaker system on the phone. The in-screen fingerprint scanner also doubles as a heart-rate monitor.



Unfortunately, for those in the states seeking an alternative to the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi still isn't selling its handsets in the U.S.

