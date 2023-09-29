The impressive Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is available with a sweet discount at Amazon UK
Are you seeking a solid Android phone but don’t care much for a Samsung phone? Do you also live in the UK? In that case, you’re in luck! We found a fantastic discount on the decidedly impressive Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. This smartphone may not bear a Samsung logo, but it’s a solid choice for Android users, especially now that it’s 18% cheaper at Amazon UK.
With its 6.7-inch OLED screen and buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the Note 12 Pro offers visuals that should catch your fancy. The phone boasts a decent minimum and maximum brightness. So, you can use it even under direct sunlight with little to no trouble whatsoever.
If you’re into shooting high-resolution videos, you’d appreciate this phone’s ability to shoot videos in 4K with its 50MP main camera. The primary sensor is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. Overall, the photo quality you get from this phone isn’t the best you can find, but it’s good enough for a device with an MSRP of £339.
In addition, Xiaomi packed a 5,000mAh battery on deck, which can last you over 14 hours of video streaming. Even if you’re taking excessive gaming sessions, the phone should still be able to keep the lights on for about a day. Needless to say, that’s more than enough to meet the needs of the average smartphone user. And when it finally dies out, the battery quickly recharges via the 67W fast charging.
What’s amazing about this savings opportunity is that you can choose whichever color you like and still benefit from the £60 discount. Also, the retailer sells the UK version of the Xiaomi smartphone with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind. Without further ado, let’s find out why this deal is worth your attention.
It’s not just the display that’s impressive on this phone, too. You also have a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset that’ll allow you to play all sorts of games without feeling unpleasant heat in your hands. That’s to say, this smartphone won’t get hot quickly. For more context, feel free to check out its performance benchmarks via our review.
