Xiaomi’s latest affordable smartphone is pretty bland specs-wise
Up Next:
Xiaomi Redmi 14R 5G | Image credit: XiaomiThe Redmi 14R is a brand-new affordable smartphone that Xiaomi introduced in China over the weekend. Although it’s looks pretty stylish and it’s trying to mimic the iPhone-like rectangular form-factor, Xiaomi’s latest device is pretty bland.
But let’s start with the good things. The Redmi 14R looks pretty nice for a cheap phone. It has a very large 6.88-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness, which might be a downside for those who don’t feel that attached to very big phones.
Moving on to the not-so-good aspects of the Redmi 14R, the phone is equipped with an underwhelming Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which is coupled with 4 / 6 / 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card).
On the back side, the Redmi 14R features a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel macro camera. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. Overall, this is the exact camera configuration that you’d expect from a cheap phone. The problem is that there are cheaper phones with the same or even better camera specs.
Xiaomi Redmi 14R 5G | Image credit: Xiaomi
Furthermore, the 5,160 mAh battery is pretty standard for smartphones these days. The battery powering the Redmi 14R features 18W charging support, which isn’t that good.
Other highlights of Xiaomi’s latest affordable smartphone include 5G support (another selling point), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 14-based HyperOS.
The pricing options are a bit weird in the fact that the cheapest model seems to be priced correctly, while the more expensive ones feel a bit overpriced for what they add in terms of specs.
- 4/128 GB RAM – $155
- 6/128 GB RAM – $210
- 8/128 GB RAM – $240
- 8/256 GB RAM – $265
It’s worth mentioning that the Xiaomi Redmi 14R is available in China in four different colors: Shadow Black, Deep Blue Sea, Olive Green, and Lavander.
Although this was initially introduced in China, we’ve seen reports from fans living in other countries that noticed the Redmi 14R is already available for purchase. However, it’s unclear where else Xiaomi will sell this affordable phone, so you might want to check the company’s online store if you’re in the market for such a device.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: