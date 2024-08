Less bloatware by this popular phone brand, but still no simple solution to put an end to the other drag

not to

– Xiaomi responding to Android Authority, July 2024.

So, less pre-installed apps! That's a promise I expect them to keep, but the lack of a centralized toggle is surely a disappointment. I'm afraid that the claim that such a toggle would be found by "only a small amount of users" doesn't make any sense: of course everybody out there will find it in 30 seconds!



Manufacturers or software developers sometimes include bloatware to promote their apps, make deals with other companies, or provide extra features. These can sometimes clutter the device's interface and make it harder to find the apps you actually want to use.



While the Far East contender in the Chinese vs. Western smartphones battle offers an ever-expanding list of reasons why you should ditch Apple, Google, and Samsung (yeah, I'm counting this one as a "Western" brand as well), there are numerous reasonsXiaomi is one of the brands that offers insane value for money and their top-notch devices are among the very best one can get. However, they (and the rest of the Chinese champions) do come with pre-installed apps on them: the so-called bloatware. Also, some devices show pesky ads in the user interface. Not fun.Unpacking a camera-centric beast with 100W fast charging capabilities is great, but once that gorgeous display fires up, you're bombarded with a ton of apps and banners that (probably) don't mesmerize you. You need to remove, disable, and hide those: that's a pain in the you-know-what. I'm speaking from experience here.That's why, when rumors floated about the possibility of Xiaomi adding a simple, single toggle to turn on and off ads, many people rejoiced. However, now's the time to get back to reality. Xiaomi has provided Android Authority with the following statement: