Xiaomi’s about to show off what’s next at its big event this week









And the first phone likely to show off this chip? That would be the upcoming Xiaomi 15S Pro, launching right alongside it. The upcoming phone is expected to keep the same overall design as the rest of the



For those unfamiliar, UWB is a short-range wireless tech that is becoming a standard on premium phones. You will find it on newer Google Pixel phones, every iPhone since the 11 and top-end Samsung Galaxy S and Z series phones.



Unlike Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, UWB spreads data across a wide frequency range using super low power, which helps it do things like precise device tracking and quick data transfers with almost zero interference.



Ok, but there is one more device scheduled for launch, remember? The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra. While details are still a bit under wraps, it is expected to be a powerhouse. The tablet will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a fresh chip from Qualcomm that sits above the 8 Gen 3 in performance and steps things up in efficiency too.



More info – including full details on Xiaomi’s first in-house chip and everything else the company has got lined up – should drop at the launch event. Stay tuned for updates!