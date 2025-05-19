Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Xiaomi’s about to show off what’s next at its big event this week

A new chip, new phone, new tablet and even a new electric SUV are all set to launch on this date.

Xiaomi's logo displayed during a tech event.
Xiaomi is gearing up for a major week as it celebrates its 15th anniversary with a big launch event on May 22.

The company plans to reveal a fresh lineup, including the new Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone – an updated take on the Xiaomi 15 Pro – the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet and its own self-developed smartphone chip, the Xring O1. On top of all that mobile gear, Xiaomi will also introduce its first electric SUV, the Xiaomi YU7.

Xiaomi’s new self-developed chip, the Xring O1, is built on a 3nm process and is expected to land somewhere between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3 in terms of performance. Of course, we will really know how it performs once it is out and we get to put it through the tests ourselves.

It should stick with standard Arm cores instead of Xiaomi’s own custom cores and follows a 1+3+4 setup – that means one Prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, three Performance cores at 2.5 GHz, and four Efficiency cores hitting 2 GHz.



And the first phone likely to show off this chip? That would be the upcoming Xiaomi 15S Pro, launching right alongside it. The upcoming phone is expected to keep the same overall design as the rest of the Xiaomi 15 series, but with upgraded camera features as its main focus.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro might also bring back a tech we haven’t seen from the brand in years – Ultra Wideband (UWB). UWB could end up being one of the phone’s most interesting features, and if it lands here, chances are we’ll see it in more Xiaomi flagships going forward.

For those unfamiliar, UWB is a short-range wireless tech that is becoming a standard on premium phones. You will find it on newer Google Pixel phones, every iPhone since the 11 and top-end Samsung Galaxy S and Z series phones.

Unlike Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, UWB spreads data across a wide frequency range using super low power, which helps it do things like precise device tracking and quick data transfers with almost zero interference.

Ok, but there is one more device scheduled for launch, remember? The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra. While details are still a bit under wraps, it is expected to be a powerhouse. The tablet will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a fresh chip from Qualcomm that sits above the 8 Gen 3 in performance and steps things up in efficiency too.

Leaked specs also mention a big 14-inch LTPO display (now that is quite the display, right? My laptop has a smaller one!), 3.2K resolution and support for 120W fast charging. It is shaping up to be a serious flagship tablet. 

More info – including full details on Xiaomi’s first in-house chip and everything else the company has got lined up – should drop at the launch event. Stay tuned for updates!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless