The Xiaomi 15 Ultra to get a mysterious "custom hardware module"
Up Next:
Xiaomi's Ultra line are amazing photography tools, and I can't imagine that the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be an exception to the rule.
Xiaomi's maxed-out variant of the 15 series (the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro went live in recent days) is yet to come, so take anything with a grain of salt. However, the latest rumor about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes from reliable tipster on Weibo (China's most popular social media platform) – Digital Chat Station.
According to the new information by the leakster, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, featuring a 23mm focal length and a wide f/1.6 aperture. This combination is expected to let in more light, which will greatly benefit low-light photography, resulting in brighter, more detailed photos, even in dim environments.
Another intriguing aspect of the leak is a mention of a "customized hardware module" made exclusively for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. While the specifics of this custom hardware are still unknown, it’s likely to include a specially designed main sensor or enhancements to improve the overall photography experience. This module might optimize light capture, color accuracy, or even provide better image stabilization, making each shot smoother and more precise.
Xiaomi's maxed-out variant of the 15 series (the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro went live in recent days) is yet to come, so take anything with a grain of salt. However, the latest rumor about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes from reliable tipster on Weibo (China's most popular social media platform) – Digital Chat Station.
GizChina reports that the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra promises to be a powerhouse in mobile photography, with a suite of impressive features that may make it one of the best camera phones on the market. We've talked about it recently.
According to the new information by the leakster, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, featuring a 23mm focal length and a wide f/1.6 aperture. This combination is expected to let in more light, which will greatly benefit low-light photography, resulting in brighter, more detailed photos, even in dim environments.
In addition to the main camera, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will likely include a periscope-style telephoto lens. This lens is rumored to have a 200-megapixel sensor, enabling highly detailed images from afar. With 4.3x optical zoom, a 100mm focal length, and an f/2.6 aperture, this setup should allow users to capture distant subjects with minimal loss of quality. The periscope lens design allows Xiaomi to maintain a sleek phone body while delivering powerful zoom capabilities.
Another intriguing aspect of the leak is a mention of a "customized hardware module" made exclusively for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. While the specifics of this custom hardware are still unknown, it’s likely to include a specially designed main sensor or enhancements to improve the overall photography experience. This module might optimize light capture, color accuracy, or even provide better image stabilization, making each shot smoother and more precise.
Recommended Stories
With an anticipated release in the spring, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be positioned to redefine mobile photography standards once again – then, it's Oppo's and Vivo's turn to answer accordingly. It's great to be a mobile photographer these days!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: