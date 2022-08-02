Xiaomi 12T specs pop-up online, revealing ultra chipset, 108MP camera
The ever growing Xiaomi family is about to get yet another member - the Xiaomi 12T. Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill has it that there will be two versions of this device, Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, with the latter being equipped with 120W HyperCharge technology.
The latest leak comes from Xiaomiui and details some of the key specifications of the device. According to the leaked information, the Xiaomi 12T (named Plato) will come equipped with an overclocked version of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor called Ultra. The details about this version are scarce - most likely we’re looking at better performance but the same 5nm manufacturing node as with the vanilla 8100.
Moving to the camera specs, the leak describes a triple camera system on the back with the main shooter employing a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro. The selfie camera is expected to sport a big 20MP Sony IMX 596 sensor.
The latest leak comes from Xiaomiui and details some of the key specifications of the device. According to the leaked information, the Xiaomi 12T (named Plato) will come equipped with an overclocked version of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor called Ultra. The details about this version are scarce - most likely we’re looking at better performance but the same 5nm manufacturing node as with the vanilla 8100.
Further down the leaked specs we find an OLED panel with resolution 1,220 x 2,712 and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The base configuration of the device is expected to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.
Moving to the camera specs, the leak describes a triple camera system on the back with the main shooter employing a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro. The selfie camera is expected to sport a big 20MP Sony IMX 596 sensor.
Coming to the battery and charging, we have a hefty 5,000 mAh battery with either 67W fast charging (vanilla Xiaomi 12T) or a HyperCharge 120W option (Xiaomi 12T Pro). The phone is expected to launch sometime in September.
Xiaomi 12T specs at a glance (rumored):
|Display
|OLED (1,220 x 2,712)
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128/256GB
|Processor
|Dimensity 8100 Ultra
|Camera
|Main: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6
Ultrawide: 8MP Samsung S5K4H7
Macro: 2MP
|Selfie camera
|20MP Sony IMX 596
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Charging
|67W (Xiaomi 12T)/120W (Xiaomi 12T Pro)
Read more:
Things that are NOT allowed: