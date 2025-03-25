Xfinity’s latest announcement is great news for apartment building residents
Connected Building provides internet to apartment building residents | Image credit: ComcastComcast is making Xfinity Communities an even more appealing product by launching a new end-to-end networking solution specifically designed to deliver always-on, property-wide Wi-Fi. Dubbed Connected Building, the new networking solution promises to offer enhanced operational support, cost-effective installation, fast and reliable connection, as well as the ability to manage network.
As the name suggests, the solution is aimed at property owners and managers, and offers apartment building residents reliable connectivity for work, streaming, as well as gaming.
Along with Connected Building, Comcast also revealed the new Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway, which sits at the core of its new networking solution. Apparently, this has been specifically built for the multifamily segment, allowing building owners to activate additional networks to power Smart technologies and provide residents and staff with property-wide Wi-Fi coverage.
Today’s multifamily properties require seamless, property-wide connectivity to meet rising resident expectations and efficiently manage operations. Through Connected Building, we are in a unique position to offer both large and small property owners a variety of tailored connectivity solutions. This solution can enhance existing infrastructure with advanced technology, transforming a building’s network into a high-performance, secure solution that boosts operational efficiency and enriches the experience for both residents and staff.
– Ilan Eframian, Vice President of Xfinity Communities, March 2025.
Every apartment building with Xfinity’s Connected Building networking solution allows residents to access Wi-Fi immediately upon move-in by simply downloading the Xfinity app and following the digital activation process.
Residents will receive a private, in-unit network that can be customized by changing its name and password. When a resident moves out, the gateway is automatically reset and stays in place, ready for the next person or family.
The internet is provided by Comcast’s next-generation network and all devices connected through gateways over Wi-Fi are automatically protected from cybersecurity threats.
Comcast's new Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway built for the multifamily segment | Image credit: Comcast
Additionally, Comcast announced that Connected Building is equipped with Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E for faster speeds, lower latency, and reduced interference in highly-density living spaces. The US-based company claims that its networking solution can optimize existing equipment and wiring, providing a cost-effective connectivity solution that property owners can rely on.
Equally important is the fact that Comcast promises enhanced operational support for Connected Building, which means the dedicated Xfinity Concierge portal and PMS integration, combined with 24/7 proactive monitoring, should offer property managers peace of mind.
According to Comcast, Connected Building is now available for bulk deployments, with additional options launching later in 2025.
