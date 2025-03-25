Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xfinity’s latest announcement is great news for apartment building residents

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Xfinity
Apartment buildings
Connected Building provides internet to apartment building residents | Image credit: Comcast
Comcast is making Xfinity Communities an even more appealing product by launching a new end-to-end networking solution specifically designed to deliver always-on, property-wide Wi-Fi. Dubbed Connected Building, the new networking solution promises to offer enhanced operational support, cost-effective installation, fast and reliable connection, as well as the ability to manage network.

As the name suggests, the solution is aimed at property owners and managers, and offers apartment building residents reliable connectivity for work, streaming, as well as gaming.

Along with Connected Building, Comcast also revealed the new Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway, which sits at the core of its new networking solution. Apparently, this has been specifically built for the multifamily segment, allowing building owners to activate additional networks to power Smart technologies and provide residents and staff with property-wide Wi-Fi coverage.

Today’s multifamily properties require seamless, property-wide connectivity to meet rising resident expectations and efficiently manage operations. Through Connected Building, we are in a unique position to offer both large and small property owners a variety of tailored connectivity solutions. This solution can enhance existing infrastructure with advanced technology, transforming a building’s network into a high-performance, secure solution that boosts operational efficiency and enriches the experience for both residents and staff.

– Ilan Eframian, Vice President of Xfinity Communities, March 2025.

Every apartment building with Xfinity’s Connected Building networking solution allows residents to access Wi-Fi immediately upon move-in by simply downloading the Xfinity app and following the digital activation process.

Residents will receive a private, in-unit network that can be customized by changing its name and password. When a resident moves out, the gateway is automatically reset and stays in place, ready for the next person or family.

Recommended Stories
The internet is provided by Comcast’s next-generation network and all devices connected through gateways over Wi-Fi are automatically protected from cybersecurity threats.

Comcast's new Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway built for the multifamily segment | Image credit: Comcast

Additionally, Comcast announced that Connected Building is equipped with Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E for faster speeds, lower latency, and reduced interference in highly-density living spaces. The US-based company claims that its networking solution can optimize existing equipment and wiring, providing a cost-effective connectivity solution that property owners can rely on.

Equally important is the fact that Comcast promises enhanced operational support for Connected Building, which means the dedicated Xfinity Concierge portal and PMS integration, combined with 24/7 proactive monitoring, should offer property managers peace of mind.

According to Comcast, Connected Building is now available for bulk deployments, with additional options launching later in 2025.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless